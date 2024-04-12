ADNOC considered takeover of BP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

ADNOC considered takeover of BP

By Ryan Duff
12/04/2024, 7:12 am Updated: 12/04/2024, 10:34 am
© Ryan Duff/DCT MediaADNOC has reportedly been mulling over a BP takeover bid.
ADNOC has reportedly been mulling over a BP takeover bid.

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) had been looking into a potential takeover bid for BP (LON: BP), however, the firm has decided against the move.

The state owned business had been recently considering an acquisition of the London-listed supermajor, but the deal did not get past preliminary discussions, Reuters reported.

People familiar with the matter explained that the decision came down to the firm valued at £88 billion not aligning with ADNOC’s current strategy.

ADNOC and BP reportedly held meetings recently with the former seeking advice from investment banks on a potential deal.

All options were considered when assessing a takeover, one source said, including buying a large stake in the supermajor.

It is understood that talks “didn’t go far,” one source explained.

However, it has been reported that BP has been one of many firms that ADNOC has considered taking over.

Analysts and investors have said that BP could be a potential takeover target after underperforming compared to its peers in recent years.

BP has been outlining plans to slash oil production and ramp up renewables rollout, compared to its rival Shell which has been doubling down on hydrocarbons and is rumoured to be looking to join the New York Stock Exchange to align the company’s value with its US counterparts.

Shell chief executive Wael Sawan “‘I have a location that clearly seems to be undervalued,” outlining plans to move the supermajor’s primary stock listing from London to New York.

In contrast with BP’s carbon-conscious outlook, ADNOC has been increasing oil and gas production with the firm’s chief executive looking to make the firm a global major.

BP expects to report a strong performance from its trading business for the first quarter of this year, with a notable improvement in results from buying and selling oil.

“BP’s first trading update suggests limited downside to consensus numbers” for first-quarter earnings, with strong gas trading results providing an uplift, Jefferies analyst Giacomo Romeo said in a note.

BP’s gas marketing and trading business maintained the strong performance seen in the prior period, while oil showed improvement from a weak fourth quarter, according to the company.

Recommended for you

Tags