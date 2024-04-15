From subsea to outer space: Oil and gas firm Hunting marks 150 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

From subsea to outer space: Oil and gas firm Hunting marks 150 years

Two World Wars, the North Sea oil boom and sending kit into outer space; Hunting Plc has a lot to show for its 150 years.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
15/04/2024, 7:00 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by Huntinghunting 150
Hunting Plc is 150 years old today.

“The Hunting brothers started off actually in the oil industry, shipping oil,” reflects Bruce Ferguson, the company’s finance boss, on the founders of Hunting Plc (LON: HTG) in Newcastle in 1874.

“Then the First World War came along and the Germans sunk the majority of the fleet, which forced an element diversification.

“That may be the golden thread through the whole story, that ability to change, diversify, that resilience. Whether that’s the First World War, the Second World War, and I guess the challenges we’ve seen today through the energy transition.”

Since its founding by Charles Samuel Hunting, Hunting Plc – which has been present in the Aberdeen North Sea oil and gas sector since the late 1960s – has had a strong record on diversification.

It can boast manufacturing parachutes for space shuttles in the 70s and 80s – and today is creating kit for billionaire Jeff Bezos’ “New Glenn” rocket for his Blue Origin space firm.

hunting 150 © Supplied by Blue Origin
Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket.

Aerospace and defence have played a big part of the story, with Hunting once being the UK’s largest defence contractor, running the country’s nuclear defense capacilities and Aldermaston. It also designed the Jet Provost – the RAF’s primary training plane through to the 1980s.

Then, in the 1990s, with a contract with for BP in the North Sea, it doubled down on oil and gas, growing it from 5% of the business to 90% today.

That subsea heritage has played an important role in its continued success, designing key products for use deep beneath the surface right out of Aberdeenshire.

“We bought a subsea company in Aberdeen called Enpro back in 2020. It wasn’t best timing with COVID, but again great products, great engineering, selling products all around the world based in Badentoy, but their products are going into new West Africa, into Brazil, into the Gulf of Mexico as well,” notes Mr Ferguson.

Still up on the wall at one of Hunting’s Aberdeen offices is a quote from one of the founders “change is a constant travelling companion”.

“It’s stands us in good stead today when we’re looking at sort of the challenges we’ve seen through oil and gas, COVID, the energy transition,” says Mr Ferguson.

“It’s been a cyclical industry through my career, a volatile industry, and I guess that resilience has come in handy.”

© Supplied by Hunting Hunting's site in Altens, Aberdeen in the 1970s
© Supplied by Hunting The Hunting Jet Provost. A most successful ab initio jet trainer with over 500 built. The aircraft type is still in service with the Royal Air Force after 35 years.. -. Supplied by Hunting Date; Unknown
© Supplied by Hunting Charles Hunting founded the business in 1874
© Supplied by Hunting Hunting group finance director Bruce Ferguson.
© Supplied by Hunting Beginning in 1938, the Huntings invested in oil production in the USA through the Brazos-Young Corporation. Here is a well head in Union County, Arkansas.

That comes as the company goes “full circle” and heads further down a road of diversification, with a managed transition for 25% of its business to be non oil and gas by 2030.

Some of that will be through sectors like geothermal and carbon capture and storage, using some of its existing technologies for different end products in the energy transition.

Other efforts will be like those of the Blue Origin space contracts, and work for medical and aviation applications for Sikorsky helicopters.

One element which hasn’t changed is the Hunting family. Though no longer on the board of the London-headquartered firm, they retain 15% equity and David and Richard Hunting remain involved.

© Supplied by Hunting The SS Duffield oil tanker, which was sunk by a German U-boat in 1941..
© Supplied by Hunting The sv Sylvia was the first ship in the Hunting fleet, acquired in 1874.

But how would Charles Samuel Hunting feel about his business today, if he could see it 150 years on?

“The products might be different, but he would certainly recognize hopefully the entrepreneurial spirit that’s lead us to diversify into these high-end engineering cool products, critical products. whether it’s aviation, defence, or oil and gas,” says Mr Ferguson.

“And there’s the fact we’re a global company.

“These guys were drilling for oil back in 1920s, they were flying planes in the First World War. We’ve now got a joint venture in India, we’re in the Middle East, we’ve got operations in China, Batam, all around the world.

“We’re very much a global outlook, and I think that would be something that that’s very much a similar outlook to what the brothers had 150 years ago.”

