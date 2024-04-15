Waldorf Prodution: No comment on liquidity woes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Waldorf Prodution: No comment on liquidity woes

By Ryan Duff
15/04/2024, 4:51 pm
© Supplied by CNOOC/ Nexenwaldorf production
Waldorf Production has a sizeable stake in the CNOOC-operated Scott field.

Amidst reports that Aberdeen’s Waldorf Production is being faced with liquidity shortfalls, the firm remains tight-lipped.

It is understood that the Aberdeen-headquartered firm’s net debt stood at $399 million as of 31 December 2023.

However, the firm with a stake in 10 UK assets has said that it will not comment on this situation.

The firm has shared that it does not expect to be in a position to make available the annual financial statements for the financial year ending 31 December 2023 by the end of this month.

Financial and legal advisers have been brought in to help with this issue and a number of the firm’s shareholders have been contacted.

It has been reported by trade publication Upstream that the business has two outstanding bonds totalling $225 million.

Waldorf Production’s ratio of total net debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) was said to be 0.90 times, which was in compliance with its bond covenants.

Not for sale?

This news comes a month after Waldorf Production’s chief financial officer Aaditya Chintalapati said: “Management focus continues to be on acquisitions in the UK North Sea” for 2024.

Mr Chintalapati shared that after being “fairly quiet” in the mergers and acquisitions market, Waldorf Production is in “multiple discussions” with its peers.

In a recent investor update, the business said that through these deals it aims to boost production that can “quickly slot into” its existing portfolio.

Late last year Waldorf Production dismissed suggestions the company is for sale, outlining a rise in production and cash flow amid an ‘improving’ outlook for North Sea M&A.

In January it was reported that the firm was planning to sell its stakes in a pair of CNOOC-operated North Sea oilfields.

At the time of the news Waldorf had already taken bids for its stakes in the Scott asset which it holds a 21.83% stake in and its 1.59% share in its tieback called Telford.

As part of a bid to improve liquidity in 2024, Mr Chintalapati said Waldorf will be looking at that sell-off and an undrawn $45m Shell pre-payment facility.

