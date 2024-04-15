Penguins: Shell to bring new oil and gas vessel to UK by September

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Rigs & Vessels

Penguins: Shell to bring new oil and gas vessel to UK by September

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
15/04/2024, 6:55 pm Updated: 15/04/2024, 6:58 pm
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by Greenpeaceshell penguins
The project has already been struck by several delays and a high-profile activist protest.

Shell plans bring the Penguins FPSO – its first new manned vessel in the northern North Sea in a generation – to the UK by September.

The long-delayed project is now in the window for being towed in place and hooked-up east of Shetland, according to newly-published documents which set out Shell’s window of April – September.

Penguins is a redevelopment of a hub once served by the giant Brent Charlie platform, with the new FPSO (floating production, storage and offloading vessel) currently at Aibel’s yard in Haugesund, Norway where it has been for more than a year.

Penguins has already been the target of environmental protests offshore, with activists climbing aboard the vessel on its way to Norway in January last year, and a retaliatory lawsuit of Greenpeace by the oil giant.

shell penguins © Supplied by Shell
A graphic of the Penguins redevelopment project.

Ahead of installation, and in part due to the several-year delay in getting the project going since initial approvals in 2017 and 2018, Shell has applied for extra consents from the UK regulator linked to moorings and putting the FPSO in place.

That includes consents for the power system, which will bring emissions via its gas generators offshore.

Penguins has historically been oil-producing with associated gas reinjected to boost production.

Shell (LON: SHEL) intends to now take associated gas and export it via a new pipeline to the St Fergus terminal in Aberdeenshire.

Penguins

Sanctioning the project in 2018, Shell said it would unlock 80 million barrels of oil equivalent, create hundreds of jobs, and keep the gas hub producing beyond 2035.

Shell’s Penguin to unlock 80million barrels, create hundreds of jobs

 

A consultation published by regulator OPRED has invited interested parties to give their views on consents for the power system by May 14 ahead of a government decision.

Shell’s “environmental assessment justification”, which is also newly-published, states  the Penguins project will account for less than 1% of overall CO2 emissions from the UK Continental Shelf and have “significantly reduced” environmental impact compared to Brent Charlie which ceased production in 2021.

Delays, protest, lawsuit

Issues at the construction yard in China linked to Covid saw major delays to the sailaway of the FPSO, which was due to take place in 2021 but eventually happened in 2023.

Shell has also encountered “brownfield issues” which has put paid to plans for tow out and hook up of the vessel.

Greenpeace protestor risked being ‘dragged under’ Shell Penguins FPSO

Last year, activists from Greenpeace boarded it for 13 days on its trek from China to Norway.

London-listed Shell has launched a lawsuit over the action, claiming the protest was unsafe and the activists risked being “dragged under” the vessel during the action when one of them fell in the water.

The oil giant said it respected the right to protest, but it must be done safely. Activists argued Shell is exaggerating the risks.

Celebrities like Emma Thomson and Stephen Fry have called on Shell to drop the action.

According to Marine Tracker data, the Shell Penguins FPSO remains at Haugesund.

After preparatory works, Shell outlined two options for tow out and hook up of the FPSO which could take 17-26 days, depending on weather windows.

