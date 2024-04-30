Perenco hit by record £225,000 NSTA fine for gas venting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea / E&P

Perenco hit by record £225,000 NSTA fine for gas venting

By Michael Behr
30/04/2024, 9:52 am Updated: 30/04/2024, 11:00 am
© Supplied by CentricaPerenco was fined for gas flaring that took place at the Dimlington facility

The North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) has fined Perenco £225,000, the highest ever financial penalty handed out by the body, over excess gas venting.

The NSTA said that the oil and gas company flared 59 tonnes of gas for over a month in 2022 from its Dimlington onshore gas processing plant without consent.

The company had permission to vent 235 tonnes from 1 January – 31 December 2022, but exceeded that limit on 6 November and vented the extra gas until a new consent was issued on 14 December 2022.

Perenco stated that it had systems to track the daily volumes of gas it emitted. However, the NSTA said that there was an absence of internal mechanisms to ensure that any risks identified through this system were appropriately actioned.

In a statement, Perenco said that exceeding its 2022 annual gas venting consent was unintentional.

According to the NSTA, the high-level of the penalty reflects Perenco’s delayed engagement with the NSTA in the lead-up to identifying that a breach had occurred.

Perenco’s statement acknowledged that the company failed to obtain consent in a timely manner and has put in place measures to prevent this from happening again.

NSTA director of regulation Jane de Lozey said: “Reducing greenhouse gas emissions, while maintaining UK energy supply, is essential, and we acknowledge industry’s response to both of those challenges.

“Operating within consent and prompt engagement with the NSTA helps maintain confidence in the sector. However, as today’s fine demonstrates, we will take firm action for any failures to meet regulatory obligations.”

General manager of Perenco UK Jo White stated: “Perenco is firmly committed to its ESG commitments and has reduced its total emissions from the SNS business unit by 29% between 2018 and 2022.

“Venting volumes have been declining since 2022 and we are actively working to identify ways of further reducing our emissions, in line with UK targets and NetZero 2050.”

Perenco produces natural gas from fields in the Southern North Sea and operates terminals in Dimlington, East Yorkshire, and Bacton in East Anglia.

The Dimlington facility will be used to feed carbon dioxide into the nearby West Sole and Amethyst fields as part of the company’s Orion carbon capture and storage project.

Recommended for you

Tags