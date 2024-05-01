Integrity HSE hires Maersk Training boss on road to double revenue

Integrity HSE has hired the UK general manager of Maersk Training as it bids to double revenues in its second year of business.

Paul Hudson joins the Aberdeen-based health and safety specialist as commercial director after nearly three years at Maersk Training, having previously held roles at Rovop and Mitsui and Co

His appointment comes as Integrity HSE generated in excess of £1m of revenues during its first year of business, launched by managing director Steve Harris in March 2023, with the goal of hitting around £2.5m in year two.

That growth is being delivered by “carefully selecting new markets” with diversification into areas including aerospace, utilities and professional sports.

Mr Hudson said: “It’s an exciting time to be joining a team that’s doing great things, and as commercial director my primary aim is quite simple: it’s to continue the growth of the business.

“It’s very important that as we grow, we grow sustainably and responsibly. We won’t ever compromise on quality.

“I’m looking forward to engaging with our existing clients and future clients and ultimately building the business around them.”

He joins the team which is comprised of safety and risk management director Darrell Lines and clinical psychology director Shabnum Hanif.

MD Steve Harris said: “We find ourselves at a crest where we need to bring somebody in. That’s going to be able to structure that commercial piece and elevate us to the next level.

“We’re we’re not even at a canter yet. This organization is going to be huge with the motivation of helping as many people as possible and that’s really what Paul’s gonna be able to do for us.”

Mr Hudson added: “My view is you’ve always got to challenge yourself, that’s something I’ve always followed. I will certainly be deferring to the knowledge of Steve, Darrell and Shabnum in terms of operational excellence.

“In terms of what they’re delivering they know what they’re about and that’s what really attracted me to this team because of the calibre of people in it.”

Making moves

As part of its growth plans, the Aberdeen-based business has been eyeing new business in regions including Saudi Arabia, London and the north of England.

The Middle East is “very much on the radar” for expansion after work with Saudi Aramco earlier this year, while the firm has been speaking with a potential partner in London.

It’s also assessing a “corridor” of heavy industry for addressing mental health provision within organisations around Hull, Sheffield, Leeds and Manchester.

Steven Harris said the firm “isn’t looking to do anything tomorrow” but Integrity HSE is gathering info in those markets to make a future play.

“Darrell has grown the safety and risk side of the business brilliantly. And once he’s landed a client, they stick with us and they they bring us more and more and more. There’s a huge amount of loyalty there. They really, really see the value.

“In terms of Shabnum’s side of the business, which is relatively greenfield. I am delighted to say that we now have a really attractive order book and a really encouraging pipeline.

“I can honestly say that we help thousands of employees every single day to ensure that they have a healthy and productive working environment, which is just amazing.”