Shelf Drilling signs $54 million contract in the UK

Shelf Drilling has announced a $54 million (£43.23m) contract for its Shelf Drilling Fortress jack-up rig in UK waters.

The deal covers 400 days of work with an unknown operator and is expected to begin in August this year.

The Shelf Drilling Fortress will pick up the work directly after its current campaign.

Shelf Drilling’s jack-up rig is currently conducting work at CNOOC’s Golden Eagle platform where it recently received a two-well extension to its original workload.

This extension with CNOOC was worth $18 million, or £14.41m, at the site that sits around 70 miles off Aberdeen.

The contract value for the original dealing between the two firms was reported to be approximately $17 million (£13.3m).

Announced last August, the deal with CNOOC was originally signed for two wells with work being expected to last between four and five months.

The extension to this deal was revealed in a Shelf Drilling update in October in which the firm explained that the “total estimated duration” of its CNOOC contract stood at eight months.

The firm acquired the 2014-built Fortress jack-up – formerly known as the Noble Sam Hartley – alongside four other units sold off by Noble Drilling in a bid to address competition concerns as a result of its takeover of rival Maersk Drilling.