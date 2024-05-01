Shelf Drilling signs $54 million contract in the UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Shelf Drilling signs $54 million contract in the UK

By Ryan Duff
01/05/2024, 2:37 pm
© Supplied by Noble DrillingNoble Maersk North sea
The Shelf Drilling Fortress.

Shelf Drilling has announced a $54 million (£43.23m) contract for its Shelf Drilling Fortress jack-up rig in UK waters.

The deal covers 400 days of work with an unknown operator and is expected to begin in August this year.

The Shelf Drilling Fortress will pick up the work directly after its current campaign.

Shelf Drilling’s jack-up rig is currently conducting work at CNOOC’s Golden Eagle platform where it recently received a two-well extension to its original workload.

This extension with CNOOC was worth $18 million, or £14.41m, at the site that sits around 70 miles off Aberdeen.

The contract value for the original dealing between the two firms was reported to be approximately $17 million (£13.3m).

Announced last August, the deal with CNOOC was originally signed for two wells with work being expected to last between four and five months.

The extension to this deal was revealed in a Shelf Drilling update in October in which the firm explained that the “total estimated duration” of its CNOOC contract stood at eight months.

The firm acquired the 2014-built Fortress jack-up – formerly known as the Noble Sam Hartley – alongside four other units sold off by Noble Drilling in a bid to address competition concerns as a result of its takeover of rival Maersk Drilling.

