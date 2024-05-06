Neptune to stump up over £25m for Cygnus drilling rig

Neptune Energy is seeking a drilling rig to work on its Cygnus gas field, according to data from the North Sea Transition Authority’s (NSTA’s) Pathfinder database.

The developer is expected to open the tender on 15 May, with the contract to have a value in excess of £25 million.

The Cygnus gas field is located in blocks 44/11a, 44/11b and 44/12a around 170km east of the Yorkshire coast in the southern gas basin.

Cygnus currently has eleven wells drilled on it, having celebrated first gas the eleventh just over a year ago, a few months after its tenth well started producing.

Borr Drilling drilled both the tenth and eleventh well 10th and 11th wells using its Prospector 1 jack-up rig.

Neptune operates the field and holds a 38.75% in the development, with partner Spirit Energy holding the remaining 61.25%.

Petrogas

Petrogas has two tenders on the cards for its Abbey and Baker field.

The company is after a contractor to provide coring services in a sub-£25m deal, expected to go out to tender 30 May.

It is also looking for a contractor for subsea engineering, procurement, installation and commissioning workscope. The more than £25m contract is set to go to tender 30 June.

The Abbey field is in block 47/3i, in the UK southern North Sea, approximately 40km off the coast of Yorkshire. Abbey and Baker are estimated to contain around 167 bcf of gas between them.

Petrogas is planning on drilling two wells across the prospect, having hired the Noble Resilient rig for the work.

The 120-day campaign is expected to start in the third quarter of this year.

© Maersk Drilling

BP Exploration

BP will release a tender in December for its Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP) subsea carbon capture project.

The contract scope covers seabed monitoring landers to monitor water quality and identify CO2 leakage. Installation of the first lander is set for 2026, with a minimum of one year of data collection from three selected locations, prior to 2028.

The NEP scheme aims to decarbonise industrial emitters in both Teesside & Humberside in a joint east coast storage solution.

The first phase of the project consists of a subsea solution of five injection wells within the field and a single monitoring well, all controlled and powered from onshore.

BP is the operator of the NEP project on behalf of the partners Total and Equinor.

Inch Cape Offshore

Edinburgh-based Red Rock Power and Ireland’s ESB, through their 50/50 joint venture, have announced six tenders for their 1.1GW Inch Cape Offshore Wind Farm.

The partners issued a tender for a shipping agent to provide logistics support, and is currently preparing the final invitation to tender, with services set to start in early 2025.

In addition, the venture is tendering for experts in explosive ordnance disposal, heavy lift frameworks, temporary works and helicopter operations to provide specialist advice.

It is also after a contractor to improve the functionality of its existing supplier database.

The project is based 15km from the Angus coast, where up to 72 wind turbines and a single offshore substation will be based. An 85km export cable will connect it to the former Cockenzie Power Plant.