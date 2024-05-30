Eni ranked most-admired explorer in Wood Mackenzie poll

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Eni ranked most-admired explorer in Wood Mackenzie poll

By Michael Behr
30/05/2024, 7:39 am
© Bloombergeni neptune energy
The ENI SpA logo sits on the company's headquarters office building seen through trees in Rome, Italy,

Italian major Eni has been named the upstream industry’s most-admired explorer in Wood Mackenzie’s industry-leading annual Exploration Survey.

Director of subsurface research at Wood Mackenzie Julie Wilson said “For the record-tying fifth time in our industry-leading survey, Eni has received the illustrious recognition of being named the most-admired explorer. I would like to congratulate the company’s exploration director, Aldo Napolitano, and his global team for a well-deserved win.

“The industry continues to admire operators who can not only open new frontiers, but also find large volumes of advantaged resources. Eni’s recent efforts and discoveries have been excellent examples of both trends.”

This is the 16th Wood Mackenzie Exploration Survey, which tallies views from across the exploration sector and asks respondents to identify which explorer – aside from their own company – they most admire.

Eni has been active in the North Sea in recent months. It agreed to combine its UK North Sea assets with independent oil company Ithaca Energy, creating a “powerhouse” in the region.

This saw Eni hand over control of the assets to Ithaca, including the recently-acquired portfolio of Neptune Energy, in exchange for shares in Ithaca Energy worth £754m.

The combined Ithaca Energy and Eni will have daily production of 100,000-110,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, with ambitions of 150,000 per day by the early 2030s.

The move came hot on the heels of Eni’s $4.9bn takeover of Neptune Energy.

International discoveries

Shell received the Discovery of the Year award for Jonker and its previous finds in Namibia, in partnership with QatarEnergy and NAMCOR.

“The Jonker discovery made in 2,200 metres of water off Namibia is part of a fast-emerging play that has the entire industry very excited,” said Wilson.

“If Shell and partners are able to commercialise this project together with their other discoveries on the acreage, it will help establish an important new industry for Namibia.”

Two other awards were announced, with Galp Energies named as E&P Explorer of the Year and the NOC Explorer of the Year going to Petronas.

This is the first time that Galp Energies has been recognised as E&P Explorer of the Year in the survey.

It is another award stemming from drilling success in the active Namibian exploration sector. Galp announced its giant Mopane discovery earlier this year and hopes to move quickly towards development.

Petronas has achieved an impressive run of gas discoveries in its Malaysian heartlands. Finds completed during 2023 added cumulative resources of over 1.5 billion barrels of oil equivalent, which will find a ready market in the country’s well-established gas industry.

Petronas also enjoyed international exploration success in Suriname which has continued into 2024.

“The exploration industry helps meet future energy demand,” said Wilson. “These award-winning companies, as well as many others, continue to discover advantaged resources that can displace less sustainable and more costly oil and gas supply. Their development will reduce upstream emissions and support investment in clean energy alternatives through the energy transition.”

Recommended for you

Tags