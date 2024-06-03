Deltic has little over a week to sell off Pensacola share

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Deltic has little over a week to sell off Pensacola share

By Ryan Duff
03/06/2024, 7:27 am
© Deltic EnergyDeltic 3d survey
Deltic Energy CEO Graham Swindells

Deltic Energy (AIM: DELT) has been granted an extension to progress discussions with potential buyers of its share in the UK’s Pensacola project.

The firm will now have until 12 June, next Wednesday to sell off the stake that it has previously had trouble shifting.

Previously, the London-based business had until the end of May to find a buyer.

Deltic has acknowledged it may face difficulty, writing: “There is however no guarantee that discussions will be concluded successfully within that timeframe and, in such circumstances, Deltic will be required to withdraw from the Pensacola licence and transfer its interest in Pensacola to its joint venture partners.”

Earlier this year, analyst firm RPS Energy put Deltic Energy’s 30% stake in the Shell-operated Pensacola discovery at $200m.

Research from RPS Energy, commissioned by Deltic, said the firm’s share was (NPV10) $205m based on a combined oil and gas find, and $199m in a gas-only case.

Drilling and assessment of Pensacola recently confirmed it as the largest discovery in the southern North Sea in a decade as 72.6 million barrels of oil equivalent in a gas and oil case.

Previously the UK oil company has blamed the country’s controversial energy profits levy (EPL), or windfall tax, for a lack of interest in its stake in the field.

Since the introduction of the windfall tax 90% of UK operators have cut spending in UK waters.

This has led to firms such as the UK’s largest producer of oil and gas, Harbour Energy, looking overseas to diversify its portfolio.

Deltic chief executive Graham Swindells previously chalked up his firms’ issues with the development to oil and gas being used as a “political football at a time when energy security is of paramount importance.”

He said in April: “Given the impact of fiscal and political uncertainty on investment decisions we have seen a shift away from investment in larger standalone projects, like Pensacola, towards more affordable, lower risk opportunities which defer decommissioning or increase infrastructure life such as Selene, and the Company’s Syros prospect in the Central North Sea, where we have seen an enhanced level of interest.”

Recommended for you

Tags