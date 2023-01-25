Sonangol probe reaches BCG, PwC in Portugal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa

Sonangol probe reaches BCG, PwC in Portugal

Angolan President Joao Lourenco dismissed dos Santos in November 2017, shortly after becoming president. Isabel was the daughter of Lourenco’s predecessor, Jose Eduardo dos Santos. Isabel is believed to be in Dubai.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
25/01/2023, 2:04 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
A woman on the left in a red coat links arms with a man
Isabel dos Santos with her father. Source: Instagram

Investigations into Isabel dos Santos have roiled Portugal, with police searching the offices of the former head of Sonangol’s advisors and political barbs thrown.

The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) reported police had searched the Lisbon offices of Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and PwC. They also searched the headquarters of the Eurobic bank, which dos Santos once part owned.

ICIJ reported that the police searches followed a request from the Angolan government. Angola reportedly is seeking information about the loss of funds from Sonangol.

Angolan President Joao Lourenco dismissed dos Santos in November 2017, shortly after becoming president. Isabel was the daughter of Lourenco’s predecessor, Jose Eduardo dos Santos. Isabel is believed to be in Dubai.

Interpol reportedly issued a Red Notice for the arrest of dos Santos, according to reports in November 2022. The Angolan government asked Interpol for assistance in capturing her. The notice specifies wrongdoing between 2015 and 2017, also in abusing her position at the head of Sonangol.

ICIJ reported the Luanda Leaks in 2020. The agency claimed this revealed dos Santos’ involvement in a number of shell companies and insider deals to “build an empire of businesses, transactions and luxury properties in Europe, Africa and North America”.

The US imposed sanctions on her in December 2021. It said she had been involved in “significant corruption by misappropriating public funds for her personal benefit”.

Dos Santos has denied the allegations.

The leaks

In the original Luanda Leaks investigation, ICIJ said PwC had played the largest role of the big four accounting companies. For instance, the company advised on ways to reduce Angolan taxes through registering companies in offshore financial hubs. PwC subsequently terminated its work with dos Santos and her husband.

BCG invoiced Wise Intelligence Solutions for $3.5 million, ICIJ reported. Angola had contracted Wise – owned by dos Santos –to help restructure Sonagol in 2015. PwC also carried out work for Wise.

The nature of dos Santos’ links to Portugal continue to hotly contested. A book published last year, O Governador, alleged Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa provided assistance to dos Santos and supported her in taking up important financial positions, including at EuroBic.

The Portuguese politician has denied the suggestions and raised the possibility of taking legal action against the author.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts