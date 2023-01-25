Missing worker: Police to board North Sea rig in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Missing worker: Police to board North Sea rig in Dundee

By Allister Thomas, Hamish Penman and Andrew Dykes
25/01/2023, 2:35 pm Updated: 25/01/2023, 3:00 pm
north sea missing
The Valaris 121 arrived in Dundee on Tuesday after a worker went missing on Sunday night.

Police officers will board an oil rig in Dundee this week after a worker went missing in the North Sea.

The Valaris 121 arrived at the port on Tuesday following the incident on Sunday night, while the rig was being towed, which sparked a man overboard search.

It’s understood Police Scotland will join the rig later this week to carry out enquiries when it is fully docked.

The Health and Safety Executive said that it is also “making enquiries” but has not escalated it into a full investigation.

The incident took place around 100 miles south-east of Aberdeen, according to the coastguard, which is beyond the UK territorial waters of 12 nautical miles out to sea.

As a result of that, and the rig not being UK-flagged, the UK’s Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) is not involved in the operation.

An MAIB spokesperson said that, in circumstances where accidents take place in international waters, it’s up to the country where the vessel is registered to consider investigating – in this case Liberia, in West Africa.

EV has contacted Liberia’s Maritime Authority for comment.

Police Scotland has not issued any details of the missing worker, beyond that it is a 50-year-old man.

A spokesperson said “enquiries are ongoing and officers are continuing to liaise with partner agencies to establish the full circumstances”.

Sturgeon: ‘Tragic circumstances’

north sea missing
FM Nicola Sturgeon spoke to EV on the sidelines of the Offshore Wind Conference in Glasgow, where she delivered a keynote today.

As the vessel in question is a rig – rather than a stationary platform – the majority of employees on board would be Valaris’ own crew, a source told Energy Voice, particularly when a rig move operation was taking place.

Last night when asked for an update Valaris reissued its holding statement, adding that the “company’s emergency response procedures were activated immediately after the incident was reported”.

The 121 rig is now stationed in Dundee, having been on contract with Harbour Energy, but information has only dripped through since the incident on Sunday night.

Asked about the incident on the sidelines of the Scottish Renewables Offshore Wind Conference in Glasgow today, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “These are tragic circumstances and I don’t think it would be helpful for me to comment beyond saying that my thoughts are obviously with the loved ones of this individual.”

Speaking separately at Eyemouth Harbour today, Scottish energy secretary Michael Matheson said: “I hope that this is a matter which will be resolved in the next day or so.  But again, it’s clearly a matter of serious concern and clearly a particular concern for the gentleman’s family. ”

Following the incident, Valaris said all the remaining 53 crew aboard were safe and accounted for.

