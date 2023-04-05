Namcor suspends top exec following management rift

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa

Namcor suspends top exec following management rift

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
05/04/2023, 6:54 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by QatarEnergyTwo men sitting, signing, while two men behind.
QatarEnergy (QE) signed a deal to support Namcor in March 2022. Picture shows; The agreement was signed by Mr. Immanuel Mulunga, the Managing Director of NAMCOR and Mr. Khalid Mohammed Al-Hitmi, the Executive Vice President - Subsurface Development & Exploration of QatarEnergy.. Doha, Qatar. Supplied by QatarEnergy Date; 02/03/2022

Namcor has suspended its managing director Immanuel Mulunga, as of April 4, pending an investigation.

The company has been wracked by scandal recently with the arrest of the Namcor chair, Jennifer Comalie, for drug possession.

Comalie and Mulunga had fallen out. Mulunga was also facing accusations on a number of fronts, including on a deal he was backing for Namcor in Angola and on local product supplies.

The New Era newspaper has reported the Anti-Corruption Commission summoned Mulunga for questioning over the Angola transaction.

Namcor said it had suspended Mulunga pending an investigation. It called for the opportunity to go about this “process in a respectful manner”.

The board has picked Lionel Matthews to serve as acting managing director for six months, starting on April 12. In the meantime, business strategy executive Shiwana Ndeunyema will manage the business.

“We wish to assure all our stakeholders that the Namcor Board is committed to ensure that issues are addressed in the interest of the company and the nation at large,” it said. The statement said the relationship between the board and the management was “of paramount importance”.

The board has taken steps to tackle “shortcomings” in this relationship.

The opposition party, the Popular Democratic Movement, called for the government to suspend Mulunga last week. The party also said it would seek a parliamentary investigation “into what appears to be mafia-style corporate governance at Namcor”.

