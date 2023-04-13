Nigerian immigration suit targets Seplat directors

An error occurred. Please try again.

The Nigeria Immigration Service has filed a suit against Seplat Energy, over the status of CEO Roger Brown.

Seplat confirmed the news this morning. It said the suit was filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja against the company and some of its officers.

The company has faced a number of legal challenges since falling out with its founder, ABC Orjiako.

The problems began in March when Seplat reported that Brown had left Nigeria, following the apparent ruling that he was unable to work in the country. Seplat said it continued to “follow the rule of law and uphold high standards of corporate governance”.

The company said it had provided all the needed documents to the Ministry of Interior. It is working with the immigration authorities in Nigeria, it continued.

According to This Day newspaper, the suit named Seplat chairman Basil Omiyi. It also called out independent non-executive directors Charles Okeahalam, Bashirat Odunewu, Fabian Ajogwu, Rabiu Bello, Emma Fitzgerald, and company secretary Edith Onwuchekwa.

The suit was filed on April 6, the newspaper said. Brown is continuing to act as CEO despite having his immigration status revoked, the case complains.

In March, Seplat said Brown – working in London – was continuing to carry out his responsibilities as CEO. Three days later, the company said it had received a court order restraining Brown from running the business for seven days.

A Lagos court cancelled this order on April 6. The court adjourned the case to May 16.

Seplat has said five shareholders – holding just 161 shares in total, worth about £320 – had secured the court order. The company said the petition lacked a proper basis and involved false allegations.