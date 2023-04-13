Nigerian immigration suit targets Seplat directors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa

Nigerian immigration suit targets Seplat directors

The suit was filed on April 6, the newspaper said. Brown is continuing to act as CEO despite having his immigration status revoked, the case complains.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
13/04/2023, 8:40 am
The Nigeria Immigration Service has filed a suit against Seplat Energy, over the status of CEO Roger Brown.

Seplat confirmed the news this morning. It said the suit was filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja against the company and some of its officers.

The company has faced a number of legal challenges since falling out with its founder, ABC Orjiako.

The problems began in March when Seplat reported that Brown had left Nigeria, following the apparent ruling that he was unable to work in the country. Seplat said it continued to “follow the rule of law and uphold high standards of corporate governance”.

The company said it had provided all the needed documents to the Ministry of Interior. It is working with the immigration authorities in Nigeria, it continued.

According to This Day newspaper, the suit named Seplat chairman Basil Omiyi. It also called out independent non-executive directors Charles Okeahalam, Bashirat Odunewu, Fabian Ajogwu, Rabiu Bello, Emma Fitzgerald, and company secretary Edith Onwuchekwa.

The suit was filed on April 6, the newspaper said. Brown is continuing to act as CEO despite having his immigration status revoked, the case complains.

In March, Seplat said Brown – working in London – was continuing to carry out his responsibilities as CEO. Three days later, the company said it had received a court order restraining Brown from running the business for seven days.

A Lagos court cancelled this order on April 6. The court adjourned the case to May 16.

Seplat has said five shareholders – holding just 161 shares in total, worth about £320 – had secured the court order. The company said the petition lacked a proper basis and involved false allegations.

