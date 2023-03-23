Seplat sues Orjiako over “deceit and false representation”

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Seplat sues Orjiako over “deceit and false representation”

However, in legal papers filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja it has accused the former chairman of making an offer worth $300 million to the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources. The alleged letter was dated December 22, 2022.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
23/03/2023, 8:26 am
Seplat

Seplat Energy’s testy relationship with its founder, ABC Orjiako, has boiled over into a legal suit and the termination of a consultancy agreement.

Seplat announced this morning that it was ending its relationship with Orjiako. It had suspended the consultancy agreement on February 13.

Seplat CEO Roger Brown was forced out of Nigeria, and prevented from working, in early March. In complaints to the Ministry of the Interior, Brown was accused of violating immigration laws.

The company has now accused Orjiako of “breaches of a material nature, such as unilaterally making significant commitments on Seplat’s letterhead without prior Board authority or knowledge”.

In the statement Seplat did not disclose what commitments Orjiako had made. However, in legal papers filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja it has accused the former chairman of making an offer worth $300 million to the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources. The alleged letter was dated December 22, 2022.

The suit asked for an injunction to prevent Orjiako and Amaze from representing Seplat any further.

Seplat has asked for 5 billion naira ($110 million) in compensation for “deceit and false representation”.

The statement named Orjiako and his company, Amaze. It had contracted Orjiako to provide assistance with “certain external stakeholder engagements” following his retirement from the board in May 2022.

Seplat said the suspension of the consultancy agreement in February came after repeated warnings.

In 2022, Seplat paid Amaze $1.45mn. Orjiako is also a shareholder in Seplat, holding just over 6% of its equity.

