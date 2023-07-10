Drawing lines, Tinubu steps in to resolve regulatory roughhousing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa

Drawing lines, Tinubu steps in to resolve regulatory roughhousing

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
10/07/2023, 11:35 am
© Supplied by Nigerian presidencyExxon officials meet President Tinubu
Picture shows; ExxonMobil's Liam Mallon meets President Bola Tinubu. Abuja. Supplied by Nigerian presidency Date; 08/06/2023

Conflict between Nigeria’s regulators has required President Bola Tinubu to step in and delineate responsibilities.

The essence of the dispute came down to which of the bodies should regulate terminals. The Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) established the two regulators, but a lack of clarity led to accusations of theft against companies, including ExxonMobil.

In early June, Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) accused Exxon of “unlawful action”. The company had loaded a butane cargo on June 8.

Exxon officials maintained they had acted in line with the law, with approval from the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).

The PIA gave NMDPRA authority to oversee future standalone terminals, but not existing integrated facilities.

Tinubu issued a directive on June 26, seen by Energy Voice, attempting to settle the differences. The order said the PIA had “inadvertently created ambiguity and overlap in regulatory scope”.

Tinubu ordered that NUPRC would be the “exclusive technical and commercial regulator in respect of upstream petroleum operations and facilities”. This includes facilities linked “from extraction to and including crude export terminals and the gate of the natural gas processing plant”.

Meanwhile, NMDPRA will have the role of regulator “from the exit of the crude export terminals and the entry gate of the natural gas processing plant”.

According to a graphic distributed with the order, NMDPRA will oversee LNG, CNG, LPG and oil refineries. It also oversees product pipelines, depots and fuel stations.

NUPRC will have “sole authority” to determine whether midstream facilities are integrated with the upstream. The order said the regulator would need to draw up criteria for these determinations.

The two regulators must “immediately comply”, it said, and “ensure that no duplication of regulatory responsibilities occurs across any activity”.

