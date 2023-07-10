Drilling offshore South Africa? Double check the packing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / Rigs & Vessels

Drilling offshore South Africa? Double check the packing

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
10/07/2023, 12:53 pm Updated: 10/07/2023, 12:55 pm
© Supplied by Island DrillingDrilling rig in sea
Picture shows; Island Innovator rig. -. Supplied by Island Drilling Date; Unknown

Drilling of the Gazania-1 well offshore South Africa went well, a report from Environmental Impact Management Services (EIMS) has concluded, but perhaps more attention needs to be paid to the packing list.

EIMS filed its environmental audit report on the well drilling recently. However, it did note the rig guide funnel had been left behind in Norway, rather than packed onboard the Island Innovator rig last year.

EIMS did not name who was in charge of the packing.

At a point when drilling had reached a depth of 676 metres, the blow out preventer (BOP) was run, landed, latched and tested.

At this point, the report said, drilling lost five days. It attributed this to “trying to latch on to the wellhead because the rig compensator failed”. It noted the “situation was exacerbated by the rig guide funnel having been left behind in Norway”.

The operator pulled the BOP to surface for safety reasons, as a result of high seas, EIMS said.

The Island Innovator reached the well site on October 2, in around 150 metres of water. It spudded on October 9. The rig was on location until November 28.

EIMS reported a basic logging suite was run at total depth. Following logging, the well was permanently plugged and abandoned using five plugs.

The last stage posed some problems. While the group was pulling and cutting the casing and wellhead, it saw “significant delays”.

More to come

Crown Energy and Africa Energy have pulled out of Block 2B. It is not yet clear quite how equity in the licence will be divided between existing partners, Eco Atlantic Oil and Gas and Panoro Energy.

There is a light oil discovery on the block of around 40 million barrels. To develop this, the partners would need another discovery to become commercial. Eco and Panoro are applying for a production right on the area in order to move ahead with more work on Block 2B.

The EIMS report gave a positive review of the group’s work at Gazania. It flagged one “non-compliance” from the environmental authorisation and three from the environmental management programme report.

