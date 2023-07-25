Mulunga’s Angola payment not criminal, review finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa

Mulunga’s Angola payment not criminal, review finds

Namcor was on the hook for $10 million. However, when the time came to pay up, it became apparent that Sequa had no funds and Petrolog only $6mn.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
25/07/2023, 7:00 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by NamcorNamcor executive Mulunga strikes the Block 15/06 deal, landing him in hot water at home
Picture shows; Namcor's Immanuel Mulunga. Supplied by Namcor Date; Unknown

Namcor managing director Immanuel Mulunga’s decision to approve additional payments to secure a deal in Angola were not driven by criminal intent, a review has found.

Allegations around Mulunga’s conduct surfaced in April this year and led to the suspension of the MD. The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) concluded a review of his activities on July 24, with a copy of the report seen by Energy Voice.

Angola deal

The focus of the investigation was Mulunga’s decision to singlehandedly approve an additional payment for a stake in Angola’s Block 15/06. Namcor had agreed to partner with Petrolog Energies and Sequa Petroleum UK in a joint venture, Sungara Energies.

Namcor was on the hook for $10 million. However, when the time came to pay up, it became apparent that Sequa had no funds and Petrolog only $6mn. As a result, the group was $6.7mn short of the required $22.6mn.

Failure to pay would have seen the deal fall apart, but the group would still have been liable for the payment.

The ACC report said Mulunga took the position that the board had given him power to make the additional payment. The board had approved the deal with Angola’s Sonangol.

“The board could not be so naïve to give him unbridled powers to deal with the finance of Namcor without the approval of the board,” the review said.

Mulunga did attempt to win the board over and sent an email. However, the board had questions and set a date to discuss this – of after the closing date of the Sonangol deal.

The MD was “fully aware” that he could not pursue such a deal without board approval, the report said. His actions, of asking for approval, show “he knew very well” that he needed the board to agree. Mulunga was “between the rock and a hard object when it was discovered that the partners had no sufficient funds” to meet their commitments.

The report raised a question around the due diligence into the two partners, Petrolog and Sequa, and their apparent inability to pay.

Drugs bust

The ACC review criticised the process by which the board suspended Mulunga. It noted that the suspension came shortly after the arrest of board chairperson Jennifer Comalie for possession of drugs. Following her arrest, she proposed the suspension of Mulunga.

As a result of these unclear circumstances, the ACC said the board or members of the board had been “at all cost, scrambling to hunt down the MD with a suspension”. The move raised concerns around whether the board was acting properly.

Ultimately, the review found the board had not approved Mulunga’s additional payment. However, he took the decision to do so “in the interest of Namcor and the country”. The board had “kept on deferring the discussions and decision on the matter”.

Namcor has not yet responded to a request on the ACC review and Mulunga’s current status. Mulunga continues to be listed on the Namcor website as MD. He is no longer a director of Sungara, though. Instead, Namcor’s Mtundeni Ndafyaalako holds the role now.

Whatever the specifics of the deal may have been, the purchase looks attractive. ACC, citing analysis of the purchase by Tracs, said it would have an internal rate of return of 63.03% and a net present value of $120mn. Namcor E&P acquires the stake with a payment of less than $20mn.

