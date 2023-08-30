Gabon coup under way following disputed election results

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa

Gabon coup under way following disputed election results

A TotalEnergies official said the company was “mobilised to ensure the safety of its employees and operations, which is its main priority”.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
30/08/2023, 11:52 am Updated: 30/08/2023, 12:12 pm
© Supplied by Gabon presidencyPresident Bongo is facing another military coup, following a disputed election
Picture shows; Gabon President Ali Bongo Ondimba on the election trail. Gabon. Supplied by Gabon presidency Date; 05/07/2023

A military coup is under way in Gabon, following the presidential election that was criticised as illegitimate.

Voting took place on August 26. The electoral commission reported President Ali Bongo had won 64.27% of the vote – although opposition figures disputed this.

Soldiers appeared on television this morning broadcasting that they were “putting an end to the regime”. The Committee for the Transition and Restoration of Institutions (CTRI), as they call themselves, said the general elections had not met the required standards.

The whereabouts of President Bongo are not clear. There are unconfirmed reports he is under house arrest.

The vote was not “transparent, credible and inclusive”, they said. The government has acted irresponsibly and unpredictably. It undermined social cohesion and “risked leading the country into chaos”.

The CTRI has cancelled the election results and closed the borders until further notice. The soldiers called for calm, from the Gabonese citizens and from Gabon’s neighbours.

It has also dissolved the government, the Senate, the National Assembly, the Constitutional Court, the Economic, Social and Environmental Council (CESE) and the electoral commission.

Minister of Forests, Oceans, Environment and Climate Change Lee White commented yesterday that he had returned to Libreville. The government had cut the internet, Lee said, in response to “some provocative statements by opposition politicians”.

This morning, following the coup, the authorities partially restored the internet connection.

Uncertainty

Gabon produces around 210,000 barrels per day of oil.

The impact on companies operating in Gabon was not immediately clear. Reports have suggested France’s Eramet mining company has halted operations.

A TotalEnergies official said the company was “mobilised to ensure the safety of its employees and operations, which is its main priority”. The French company has reduced operations in Gabon over recent years and now produces only 17,000 bpd, as of 2022.

The French embassy has advised people to “stay at home, keep informed of the situation and respect the security instructions given by the embassy”.

Bongo had ruled since 2009, inheriting the position from his father. Omar Bongo took power in 1967.

Some local reports have named Colonel Ulrich Manfoumbi of involvement in the CTRI.

There has been a suggestion that General Oligui Nguema, the head of the Republican Guard, is involved.

Bongo has faced a coup before. In 2019, when he was recovering from a stroke, the military launched an attempt to topple him. The president was said to have been working to secure the transition of the presidency to his son, which increased the chances for a power struggle.

