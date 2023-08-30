Elemental Energies lands £10 million decommissioning contract with Archer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Decom

Elemental Energies lands £10 million decommissioning contract with Archer

By Ryan Duff
30/08/2023, 1:08 pm
© Supplied by Elemental EnergiesMike Adams, CEO of Elemental Energies (left) with Kenny Dey, Archer UK's Managing Director (right).
Elemental Energies has secured a contract with an estimated value of £10 million with Archer to support a major decommissioning project in the UK North Sea.

The operator of the well has not been confirmed, however, Elemental Energies has announced it will create 10 new jobs following the deal with the Plug and Abandonment (P&A), well services, and drilling firm.

The Aberdeen-headquartered company says that the contract will see it provide complete abandonment engineering and operational support across multiple platform wells over the next three years.

Engineering of the P&A operations has also started which is set to kick off in the second half of 2024 or early 2025 following the completion of platform preparation scopes.

Mike Adams, chief executive of Elemental Energies, said: “Our collaboration with Archer is an important milestone as we build on our extensive experience within well decommissioning.

“By embedding our engineering expertise within Archer we will maximise efficiencies and mitigate risks earlier in the planning and operational phases of the project.

“Efficient and expertly planned well P&A is a cornerstone for successful decommissioning globally and is a critical part of reducing long-term emissions from wells.

“We are passionate about the role that decommissioning plays in the energy transition, and we are proud to be delivering that alongside our partner Archer.”

‘Raising the bar for decommissioning projects’

Under the partnership, a team of multidisciplinary onshore and offshore engineers from Elemental Energies will work alongside Archer to lead the abandonment planning and support the operational activity.

Kenny Dey, Archer UK’s managing director, added: “The combined capability and experience of the Archer and Elemental Energies engineering team is raising the bar for decommissioning projects of this scale and we are pleased to be working in partnership with their expert well engineering, operational and project management teams to deliver this major project.”

In December last year, Elemental Energies completed a buy-out of the Senergy Wells specialist business at consultancy Vysus Group.

Elemental Energies took on a core wells team of 20 from Vysus Group following the deal, alongside various supporting contractors in the UK and globally.

The strategic buy-out was agreed upon for an undisclosed sum.

