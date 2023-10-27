South Africa’s oil law steps forward

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa

South Africa’s oil law steps forward

However, the South African Oil & Gas Alliance (SAOGA) said approval from the NA was “one step forward in the correct direction”.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
27/10/2023, 11:25 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Shutterstock / RushaySouth Africa on back of cricket jersey; Shutterstock ID 1549654241; purchase_order: energy voice; job: south africa piece - october 22
South Africa on back of cricket jersey; Shutterstock ID 1549654241; purchase_order: energy voice; job: south africa piece - october 22

South Africa’s National Assembly (NA) has passed the Upstream Petroleum Resources Development Bill. It will now go to the National Council of Provinces, the upper house of the legislature, for approval.

The bill went to the Mineral Resources and Energy committee in July 2021.

The official notice on the bill said it aimed to split off petroleum operations from minerals. It also aims to secure economic transformation and “enhance the participation of black persons and the state in the upstream petroleum industry”.

The bill, the NA said, will promote development in a “sustainable and equitable” manner for all South Africans.

A reaction from the Democratic Alliance’s MP James Lorimer criticised the bill. The new upstream regulations would drive “investors away from the promising new oil and gas industry”.

Natural Justice, earlier this year, said the new law would exacerbate the climate crisis and would contravene South Africa’s commitments to tackle climate change.

However, the South African Oil & Gas Alliance (SAOGA) said approval from the NA was “one step forward in the correct direction”.

The new bill sets out terms for exploration licences, for instance. Onshore and shallow water licences will have an initial term of three years and up to nine years for exploration. Frontier and deepwater will have an initial term of five years and up to 14 years for exploration.

It would also set up a new Petroleum Development and Environmental Committee.

Black people must have at least a 10% stake in each petroleum licence, the bill specifies. The bill allows the minister to reserve a block or blocks for black people, while also inviting applications solely from black people. These blocks cannot have black ownership diluted beyond 30%.

The bill also sets out a role for the State Petroleum Company. This will have a 20% carried interest, with its share of spending recoverable from its share of production.

Africa Energy, which is working off the country’s southern coast with TotalEnergies, has warned that increasing the state carry to 20% might have an impact on its ownership.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts