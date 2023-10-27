New 6.7MW Ecosse Solar Park opens in Forfar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Solar / UK

New 6.7MW Ecosse Solar Park opens in Forfar

By Mathew Perry
27/10/2023, 11:42 am
© Supplied by Lombard6.7MW Ecosse Solar Parks project in Forfar.
6.7MW Ecosse Solar Parks project in Forfar.

A new 20-acre solar park has opened in Angus in the Northeast of Scotland, boosting green energy production in the local area.

Energy generated on the 6.7MW Ecosse Solar Parks site near Forfar will be sold back to the National Grid.

Founded in 2019, Ecosse Solar Parks is the newest venture from family-run firm, Albamuir Ltd.

The 11,500 module solar farm adds to the group’s portfolio of local businesses which includes Angus Biofuels and a nearby storage facility.

Their latest solar venture is headed up by Angus Watson, who is building on the knowledge he gained while studying at Robert Gordon University and his experience working within the family business, which produces 6 GWh of green electricity per year.

© Supplied by Lombard
The Ecosse Solar Parks project contains 11,500 modules. Forfar, Angus.

Having managed the project from start to finish, Mr Watson is now helping other local businesses by offering advice and practical support to those interested in creating their own solar park.

“I’ve worked within the family business for a number of years, and sustainability has always been at the forefront of everything we do,” he said.

“While we were well established when it came to generating our own solar energy, building infrastructure of this scale was a completely new challenge.

“We’re now in a position where we’re able to use the experience we’ve gained to help other farmers in the local area move into green energy production.”

Solar park boosts green energy in Forfar

The latest solar addition was secured through a £1.9m funding package facilitated by Lombard Asset Finance, part of the NatWest Group.

Mr Watson said the support from Lombard had been “invaluable”.

“The solar industry is moving at such pace that the biggest challenge we faced was the risk the equipment we purchased would soon be outdated,” he said.

“This funding meant we could invest in the latest, most up-to-date infrastructure – allowing us to futureproof the park.”

Lombard senior relationship manager Dale Robertson said the Ecosse Solar Parks project was a great example of adopting sustainable practices while continuing to innovate and grow.

“We’ve worked alongside Albamuir for over 15 years now and are delighted to support them in their latest venture, which will create a significant boost to green energy production in Forfar and the surrounding areas,” Mr Robertson said.

“We look forward to supporting the family run firm as they keep leading the way in responsible business practices.”

While not known for its sunny weather, solar technologies currently account for 410MW of electricity generation capacity in Scotland, enough to power around 90,000 homes according to Scottish Renewables.

A further 1.1GW of solar projects are in the planning pipeline across Scotland, with First Minister Humza Yousaf touting the “significant potential” of floating solar projects.

