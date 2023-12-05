Nigeria unnerves oil traders with sudden pricing change

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa

Nigeria unnerves oil traders with sudden pricing change

Traders said the switch will make the cargoes more prone to the kind of volatility that besets wider oil markets.
By Bloomberg
05/12/2023, 3:14 pm
© Supplied by NNPCDrilling rig on site
Drilling at the Ebenyi-A well. Nasarawa . Supplied by NNPC Date; 28/03/2023

Nigeria’s state oil company is to alter how its crude cargoes are priced from next month, a step that traders said may make handling the nation’s barrels more risky.

Nigerian National Petroleum Co. will start pricing its supplies against the monthly average of Dated Brent, the physical-crude benchmark, a company circular seen by Bloomberg News shows. Up until now, pricing has been based on Dated Brent’s average settlement in the five days after loading.

Traders said the switch will make the cargoes more prone to the kind of volatility that besets wider oil markets. The new approach may require increased use of hedging because of the less-precise timeframe that’ll be applied to cargo pricing, they said.

An NNPC spokesman didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. The circular didn’t give a reason for the decision.

Knowing when to hedge can also be challenging, since loadings are sometimes deferred from late in the month to early the following month. NNPC plans to stick with initial nominated loading dates for pricing purposes, according to the circular.

The traders said it will be more difficult to compare the price of NNPC’s shipments to Europe with cargoes from the Mediterranean and North Sea, as well as WTI Midland — most of which are priced using the five-day system. That may make the nation’s barrels less competitive, they said.

