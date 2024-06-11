Glencore replaces Trafigura as supplier of key UK oil refinery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Refining

Glencore replaces Trafigura as supplier of key UK oil refinery

By Bloomberg
11/06/2024, 7:35 am
© Supplied by Prax GroupThe Lindsey Oil Refinery in North Lincolnshire.
The Lindsey Oil Refinery in North Lincolnshire.

Commodity trader Glencore Plc. will replace its rival Trafigura Group as the supplier of crude oil to a key refinery in the UK.

The company won a process to supply the Lindsey refinery, which is operated by Prax Group Ltd., according to a person familiar with the matter. The deal follows another last month in which a joint venture between Glencore and Indonesia’s PT Chandra Asri Pacific purchased an oil refinery and chemicals site in Singapore.

With much of Europe’s refinery infrastructure aging, owning those assets has become less appealing to many oil companies in recent years, but supplying them with barrels can still be lucrative.

A significant chunk of the crude that the refinery processes comes from grades that help set the global crude oil benchmark — Dated Brent. Any company that supplies Lindsey is therefore assured of a buyer for a set volume of cargoes that it owns linked to Dated Brent. The benchmark is made up of five grades pumped in the North Sea, as well as barrels exported from the US Gulf coast.

Lindsey can process up to 113,000 barrels a day of crude, according to Prax’s website. People familiar with the matter said that Trafigura declined to continue its business with Prax.

Prax previously declined to comment, and didn’t immediately respond to a second request Monday. Glencore didn’t immediately comment.

Reuters reported the news earlier.

Recommended for you

Tags