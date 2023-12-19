Subsea Expo delegates look to ‘blue frontier’ at Aberdeen event

More than 6,000 international delegates are expected to attend the 2024 subsea conference in Aberdeen.

The world’s largest annual subsea exhibition and conference is set to return to P&J Live in Aberdeen in February, attracting thousands of hundreds of international exhibitors and thousands of attendees.

Organised by the Global Underwater Hub (GUH), the Expo provides a showcase for companies operating across the underwater industry – which includes offshore renewables, oil and gas, defence, aquaculture, telecoms and subsea minerals.

The event’s theme for 2024 is to be “Navigating the Blue Frontier”, and aims to highlight the market challenges and opportunities for the booming sector, along with some of the latest technological developments and cross-sector innovation spanning the Blue Economy.

It is now considered an unmissable event for anyone working in the underwater sectors, attracting over 150 exhibitors and around 85 conference speakers each year.

Last year’s event saw attendance return to pre-COVID levels, alongside more participation from sectors outside energy, such as aquaculture and defence.

Alongside the exhibition, GUH promises a busy conference programme with multiple parallel sessions taking place over its three-day run.

These include discussions spanning floating offshore wind, hydrogen and CCUS, pipeline surveys, subsea integrity, defence and diversification. Other conference sessions will focus on market analysis and sector outlook, digitalisation and decommissioning.

Neil Gordon, chief executive of Global Underwater Hub, said: “There is no doubt that Subsea Expo has been a not-to-be-missed event for companies over the years and remains a staple in our industry calendars. Subsea Expo 2024 will continue to build on the event’s success and deliver the quality exhibition and robust conference our delegates have come to expect.”

Alongside the conference is the Subsea Expo Awards ceremony. Held on the evening of Wednesday, 21 February 2024, the black-tie dinner celebrates the successes, achievements and innovations of the companies and individuals who are leading the way in the underwater sector.

GUH events lead Rebecca Swain said: “The Subsea Expo Awards is a fantastic evening of entertainment and a key opportunity for networking with peers over a delicious three-course meal. It is shaping up to be a brilliant night with so many amazing companies and people nominated for an award.”

It comes amid UK expansion for GUH, which opened two regional offices over the course of 2023 to serve its growing and diverse membership.

Subsea Expo will run Tuesday 20 – Thursday, 22 February 2024, with advance registration now open via the event website.