Eni boss talks shop with Equatorial Guinea VP

Equatorial Guinea Vice President Teodorin Nguema Obiang is visiting Italy and has held talks on potential investments with Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi.

The two discussed opportunities in Equatorial Guinea on January 28. Nguema Obiang was participating in the Italy-Africa Summit, driven by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

The vice president was accompanied in the talks with the heads of Sonagas and Gepetrol. A statement from Equatorial Guinea noted the country’s attractive business climate and natural resources.

The government is keen to bolster hydrocarbons development, in order to underpin the economy and create jobs.

Nguema Obiang noted that US companies dominated the Equatorial Guinea market. However, he said, the country was open to any international company – including Eni.

The statement went on to say Descalzi planned to visit Malabo in the near future to present agricultural and energy projects.

An Eni representative confirmed talks had taken place. “Within the framework of the Mattei plan event, which took place in Rome over the past few days, and which hosted a number of delegations from across Africa, Mr Descalzi met several institutional stakeholders, including Equatorial Guinea,” she said.

Nguema Obiang went on to have a number of additional meetings. In comments on his social media accounts, he said he had held talks with Tony Buckingham’s Albion Energy. He also held talks with a company on refinery construction, in addition to renewables opportunities with Italy’s Sorgente Sein.

The vice president, in January, held talks with oil companies working in Equatorial Guinea and gave assurances on safety. A statement from his office noted that the country’s naval forces are “at the disposal of oil companies, to guarantee the safety of all their workers”.

Pirates attacked a tanker near Malabo on January 1. Initial reports suggested that two crew had been abducted, although subsequently Nigeria reported that the pirates had kidnapped nine workers.