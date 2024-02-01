Eni boss talks shop with Equatorial Guinea VP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa

Eni boss talks shop with Equatorial Guinea VP

The statement went on to say Descalzi planned to visit Malabo in the near future to present agricultural and energy projects.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
01/02/2024, 1:26 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Equatorial Guinea viEquatorial Guinea Vice President Teodorin Nguema Obiang meets Eni's Claudio Descalzi.
Picture shows; Equatorial Guinea Vice President Teodorin Nguema Obiang meets Eni's Claudio Descalzi. Italy. Supplied by Equatorial Guinea vice president Date; 28/01/2024

Equatorial Guinea Vice President Teodorin Nguema Obiang is visiting Italy and has held talks on potential investments with Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi.

The two discussed opportunities in Equatorial Guinea on January 28. Nguema Obiang was participating in the Italy-Africa Summit, driven by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

The vice president was accompanied in the talks with the heads of Sonagas and Gepetrol. A statement from Equatorial Guinea noted the country’s attractive business climate and natural resources.

The government is keen to bolster hydrocarbons development, in order to underpin the economy and create jobs.

Nguema Obiang noted that US companies dominated the Equatorial Guinea market. However, he said, the country was open to any international company – including Eni.

The statement went on to say Descalzi planned to visit Malabo in the near future to present agricultural and energy projects.

An Eni representative confirmed talks had taken place. “Within the framework of the Mattei plan event, which took place in Rome over the past few days, and which hosted a number of delegations from across Africa, Mr Descalzi met several institutional stakeholders, including Equatorial Guinea,” she said.

Growth plans

Equatorial Guinea vice president meets Albion Energy's Tony Buckhingham © Supplied by Equatorial Guinea vi
Picture shows; Equatorial Guinea Vice President Teodorin Nguema Obiang meets Albion’s Tony Buckingham. Italy. Supplied by Equatorial Guinea vice president Date; 28/01/2024

Nguema Obiang went on to have a number of additional meetings. In comments on his social media accounts, he said he had held talks with Tony Buckingham’s Albion Energy. He also held talks with a company on refinery construction, in addition to renewables opportunities with Italy’s Sorgente Sein.

The vice president, in January, held talks with oil companies working in Equatorial Guinea and gave assurances on safety. A statement from his office noted that the country’s naval forces are “at the disposal of oil companies, to guarantee the safety of all their workers”.

Pirates attacked a tanker near Malabo on January 1. Initial reports suggested that two crew had been abducted, although subsequently Nigeria reported that the pirates had kidnapped nine workers.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts