BP to Invest $1.5bn in Egypt as country’s gas output falls

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa

BP to Invest $1.5bn in Egypt as country’s gas output falls

By Bloomberg
28/02/2024, 4:21 pm
© BloombergSignage for BP at the company's booth during the Gastech Exhibition & Conference in Singapore, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023.
Signage for BP at the company's booth during the Gastech Exhibition & Conference in Singapore, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023.

BP plans to invest about $1.5 billion in Egypt during the next few years as it seeks to develop gas projects and drilling in the North African country.

The spending, which will be net to BP (LON:BP), follows the London-based major’s announcement earlier this month it will form a gas-focused joint venture in Egypt with Abu Dhabi National Oil Co.

The new spending will occur during the next three to four years, a BP spokesperson said in an emailed response to questions. BP will continue to hold about 70% of its existing interests in Egypt outside the joint venture with Adnoc.

That partnership, expected to be completed in the second half of this year, will include interests in three of BP’s development concessions as well as exploration projects. Adnoc will provide a “proportionate cash contribution” to help fund future growth opportunities, the companies said at the time.

Egypt’s gas production has fallen to the lowest levels in years as domestic output has been hit by natural declines at fields, according to Bloomberg calculations.

At the same time, the country has been shipping excess liquefied natural gas to Europe outside the summer months as the continent seeks to cushion the blow from Russia choking supplies.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts