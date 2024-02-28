Diamond Offshore to take $20m hit after kit collapse incident at BP Shetland project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / West of Shetland

Diamond Offshore to take $20m hit after kit collapse incident at BP Shetland project

By Ryan Duff
28/02/2024, 4:49 pm Updated: 28/02/2024, 4:58 pm
© Supplied by -rig incident
Footage of the 'equipment incident' on the Ocean GreatWhite.

Diamond Offshore (NYSE: DO) stands to lose more than $24m in revenues after a drilling kit collapse incident on a BP project in the West of Shetland.

On 1 February the Ocean GreatWhite lower marine riser package “unintentionally separated” causing it to fall to the seabed at BP’s Schiehallion field during a storm.

Video obtained by Energy Voice showed the incident taking place. 

“We currently estimate that we could be off rates for approximately 90 to 100 days, which could result in approximately a $24 to $27 million reduction in revenue over the course of the first and second quarters,” Diamond Offshore’s  chief financial officer Dominic Savarino told investors.

Under current estimates, the rig will be back earning day rates in “April or early May”, Mr Savarino said during his firm’s fourth quarter investor update.

Diamond Offshore Drilling’s Ocean GreatWhite was carrying out a five-well campaign across the Ben Lawers project for London-lister supermajor BP (LON: BP) when it occurred

Mr Savarino added: “Our current estimate of incremental recovery costs and repairs, the maintenance is approximately $20 to $25 million and our current estimate of replacement capital expenditures is approximately $12 to $15 million.”

north sea exploration © Supplied by Kishorn Port
The Ocean Greatwhite.

At the time when the rig’s lower marine riser package (LMRP) “unintentionally separated from the rig at the slip joint tensioner ring” there was no drilling taking place.

The firm’s chief executive, Bernie Wolford, said: “No one was hurt, no pollution occurred, and there was no damage to subsea infrastructure.”

Work to recover the GreatWhite’s lower marine riser package (LMRP) is underway and “progressing methodically,” the Diamond Offshore boss explained.

“The LMRP is situated on the seabed, exposed above the mud line in an upright orientation,” Mr Wolford added.

Diamond Offshore is now looking to lift the LMRP to the rig “in the next weather window.”

Mr Wolford also shared his appreciation for those involved in the process, saying: “I’d like to recognise the extraordinary work on our team in response to the incident and the quality of the ongoing collaboration with our clients and local authorities.”

Diamond Offshore looks to mitigate some of the costs that came as a result of the incident as insurance policies payout.

The firm’s CFO commented: “We anticipate that the incident will be covered by our hull and machinery insurance policy and that all incremental costs that are $10 million deductible should be reimbursable under the policy.”

In addition to this, loss of hire insurance will kick in after a 60-day waiting period. This will provide $150,000 per day for up to 180 days for each day of lost revenue.

Mr Savarino explained: “Based on our current expectations of being out of service for approximately 90 to 100 days, the loss of hire insurance may provide proceeds of approximately $4.5 to $6 million.”

