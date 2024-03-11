Senegalese presidential hopeful pledges review of gas and oil contracts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa

Senegalese presidential hopeful pledges review of gas and oil contracts

By Bloomberg
11/03/2024, 9:41 am
© Supplied by Technip EnergiesAerial view of FPSO at sea in mist
Picture shows; Tortue FPSO. China. Supplied by Technip Energies

A Senegalese opposition leader said he’ll renegotiate contracts with oil and gas companies if his bid for the presidency in this month’s election is successful.

Bassirou Diomaye Faye, a 44-year-old former tax inspector, will review the agreements in a bid to boost government revenue, according to his coalition’s manifesto document. Offshore blocks that have not yet been awarded will be reserved for Petrosen, the state oil company.

Mining conventions will also be reviewed, party representative Daouda Ngom told reporters in Dakar, the capital.

Senegal’s readying to become a gas producer for the first time as its Greater Tortue Ahmeyim field, developed by BP and Kosmos Energy, is scheduled to start output later this year.

Faye, who’s been in prison since April, is expected to be released ahead of the March 24 vote, after lawmakers adopted an amnesty proposal for crimes linked to recent political protests.

His campaign has the backing of Ousmane Sonko, another imprisoned opposition leader who came third in the 2019 vote.

Polls rescheduled

Presidential elections were originally scheduled for Feb. 25, but President Macky Sall sought a 10-month delay to allow for an inquiry into the process of selecting candidates. The move, which required a constitutional change that was approved by lawmakers, sparked violent protest and was ruled unlawful by the nation’s top court, with polls rescheduled for later this month.

Sall is due to step down in April.

Faye’s coalition will also seek to implement monetary reforms to allow Senegal to have its own currency, the party said. Senegal is part of the West African monetary union that shares the CFA currency, which is pegged to the euro, and a central bank.

