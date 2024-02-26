BP files for “maximum” damages from McDermott

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / LNG

BP files for “maximum” damages from McDermott

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
26/02/2024, 2:33 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Mauritania's MinistrMcDermott's pipelay vessel in Mauritania
Picture shows; The Amazon pipelay vessel in Nouakchott. Nouakchott, Mauritania. Supplied by Mauritania's Ministry of Petroleum, Mines and Energy (MPME) Date; 18/02/2023

McDermott International faces a claim for “maximum recoverable damages” linked to its failure to complete a contract for BP offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Kosmos Energy reported the move today in its fourth quarter results. The company said it expected capital expenditure this year to reach $700-750 million, the same as it had projected for 2023.

High spending this year includes “higher than anticipated subsea expenses” at Tortue Phase 1. This was because of the need to replace McDermott with Allseas. McDermott began the work installing subsea pipelines in 2023 but then pulled out.

BP, acting on behalf of the partners, is leading the binding arbitration against McDermott. Kosmos, which has a 26.8% stake in the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) project, said its share of recoverable damages was up to $160mn.

The move poses another challenge for McDermott, which is in the process of a tricky restructuring negotiation. The company faces a number of major claims against it, including a $940mn debt to Colombia’s Reficar.

To first LNG

Kosmos noted that subsea work had restarted in the fourth quarter of 2023 and should be completed by the end of the second quarter of 2024.

The first phase should begin producing gas in the third quarter of this year, Kosmos continued, reaching first LNG in the fourth quarter.

Overall, the company said, the GTA plan was making good progress. BP has drilled and completed four wells, with capacity “significantly higher” than the first gas requires.

The floating LNG (FLNG) vessel arrived offshore in the first quarter and is now being hooked up. The FPSO for the project is in Tenerife for inspection and repair of the fairleads, Kosmos said. The company expects the yard will complete this, and transit to the project site, early in the second quarter.

BP has signalled it is in no rush to proceed with further LNG plans in the area. Kosmos, though, has taken a more positive approach. BP withdrew from the Yakaar-Teranga licence in November, with Kosmos increasing its stake from 30% to 90%.

The US independent is now working with Senegal’s Petrosen on pre-front-end engineering and design (pre-FEED) work for the licence. This would involve providing “cost-competitive gas” for local consumption, combined with an offshore LNG facility.

Kosmos intends to bring in a partner to the licence in the second half of 2024. It would keep around 33% and remain operator.

Tags

