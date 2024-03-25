African Energy Chamber to visit Gabon after fatal Perenco fire as one worker still missing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa

African Energy Chamber to visit Gabon after fatal Perenco fire as one worker still missing

By Mathew Perry
25/03/2024, 9:37 am Updated: 25/03/2024, 9:42 am
© Supplied by PerencoPerenco is drilling with the Banba rig to appraise its Hylia SW discovery
The Perenco operated Banba jack-up in Gabon.

An offshore worker remains missing following a fatal fire on a Perenco-operated oil platform which killed five people in Gabon.

The fire occurred last Wednesday during a workover operation at the Simba field, on the Becuna rig operated by Perenco Oil & Gas Gabon.

Gabon’s Prime Minister and Minister for Petroleum travelled to the city of Port-Gentil on Saturday for a memorial service to honour the victims.

In a statement, Gabon’s Ministry of Petroleum and Gas said three concurrent investigations have been launched by the Port-Gentil public prosecutor’s office, the General Directorate of Hydrocarbons and Perenco.

“The results of these investigations should enable appropriate measures to be taken to avoid similar setbacks in the future,” the Ministry said.

© Image: Gabon Ministry of Petroleum and Gas
A memorial service to honour five offshore workers killed in a fire on a Perenco-operated rig off the coast of Gabon. Port-Gentil, Gabon.

African Energy Chamber to visit Gabon

Meanwhile, officials from the African Energy Chamber (AEC) will visit Gabon to “stand in solidarity with the families who have tragically lost their loved ones”.

“It is imperative that every effort is made to prevent such tragedies from occurring in the future,” the AEC said in a statement.

“The Chamber will continue to work with the independent oil and gas company to advance worker safety and the maximization of Africa’s vast hydrocarbon resources to drive the growth of the Gabonese and African economies.”

AEC executive chairman NJ Ayuk said the chamber “mourns the loss of this tragic accident”.

“Perenco and the oil industry in Gabon have relatively low injury rates,” Mr Ayuk said.

“We will continue to work with Perenco and Gabon to improve the working standards to ensure this does not happen again.”

In a statement issued last Thursday, Perenco said: “We deeply regret to confirm that there have been five fatalities and one person is still missing.

“Our thoughts are with the bereaved families and we are focused on supporting them at this time.

“Emergency teams continue to be deployed on site and to search for the missing person.”

The AEC said the Simba field accounts for 4% of the west African country’s oil production alone, and is “crucial for the stability of Gabon and Africa’s oil market and economic expansion”.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts