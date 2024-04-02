Search for missing Gabon offshore worker ongoing after Perenco fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa

Search for missing Gabon offshore worker ongoing after Perenco fire

By Mathew Perry
02/04/2024, 2:05 pm
© Image: Gabon Ministry of Petroleum and GasA memorial service to honour five offshore workers killed in a fire on a Perenco-operated rig off the coast of Gabon. Port-Gentil, Gabon.
The search for a missing offshore worker remains ongoing following a fatal fire at a Perenco-operated oil platform in Gabon.

Five workers died after a fire broke out on 20 March during a workover operation on the Becuna rig operated by Perenco Oil & Gas Gabon, with a sixth worker still missing.

In a statement, Perenco said the search for the missing person is still actively underway, with new land-based resources covering more than 56 miles of Gabon’s coastline.

The land-based search resources are in addition to the air and sea resources already mobilised at the Simba offshore oil field, the company said.

In addition, Perenco said international experts have arrived in the city of Port-Gentil to assist with the process of identifying those who died in the incident.

The experts are also working in close collaboration with the Gabonese authorities in charge of the investigation, Perenco said.

Perenco north sea © Supplied by Perenco
A Perenco worker.

The company said given the “technical complexity” of the incident, it will mobilise independent experts “specialising in the analysis of similar events” as investigations into the cause of the fire continue.

“The aim of this process is to determine the precise causes, circumstances and reasons, as yet undetermined, that led to this situation,” Perenco said.

“The safety of staff working on our sites is our absolute priority.

“We will do everything in our power to establish the cause of this accident, in collaboration with the Gabonese authorities, and take the necessary measures to ensure that it never happens again.”

Last week, Gabon’s Prime Minister and Minister for Petroleum travelled to the city of Port-Gentil for a memorial service to honour the victims.

Gabon offshore workers question safety

In the days since the incident, workers in the Gabonese oil industry have questioned the safety standards of Perenco’s operations in the country.

French public broadcaster France 24 spoke to five former workers at Perenco facilities in Gabon who criticised the company’s attitude to worker safety and said they worked in “fear”.

In the past, Perenco has also received criticism over its environmental record in Gabon.

Gabon’s oil worker union ONEP also recently accused Perenco of interfering in the “functioning of the union officials” and threatened strike action in December.

ONEP has also criticised the country’s transitional government for its “complicit silence” following the fire, calling on authorities to “end the misery of workers in the oil sector and related activities”.

In recent years, Perenco has expanded its offshore exploration in Gabon and the company is set to invest $1 billion in an LNG production facility in the country.

According to the African Energy Chamber, the Perenco-operated Simba field where the fire took place accounts for 4% of the country’s oil production alone.

