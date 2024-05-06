French prosecutors probe TotalEnergies over Mozambique attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa

French prosecutors probe TotalEnergies over Mozambique attack

By Bloomberg
06/05/2024, 7:26 am
© BloombergPedestrians walk past parked vehicles outside a Total SA gas station in Maputo, Mozambique, on Thursday, March 23, 2017. Mozambique missed a $119 million payment due Tuesday on a loan Credit Suisse Group AG arranged, the second debt repayment the government failed to make in as many months.
Pedestrians walk past parked vehicles outside a Total SA gas station in Maputo, Mozambique, on Thursday, March 23, 2017. Mozambique missed a $119 million payment due Tuesday on a loan Credit Suisse Group AG arranged, the second debt repayment the government failed to make in as many months.

French prosecutors are investigating TotalEnergies SE for possible involuntary manslaughter in relation to a jihadist attack in Mozambique three years ago, Agence France-Presse reported.

The probe follows a legal complaint last October by victims’ families and survivors, alleging that the French energy giant failed to protect its subcontractors, according to AFP, citing the prosecutor’s office in Nanterre, near Paris. They also allege that TotalEnergies, which was developing a liquefied natural gas project in the region, failed to provide fuel so that helicopters could evacuate civilians.

An Islamic State-linked insurgency in Mozambique’s northern Cabo Delgado province prompted TotalEnergies to stall the $20 billion LNG project, after a raid on Palma in March 2021 left dozens of people dead. The town served as a base for many subcontractors.

A TotalEnergies spokesman told AFP that it “firmly rejects the accusations.” He said the company’s Mozambique teams had supplied urgent aid, helping to evacuate 2,500 people from the plant, including civilians, staff, contractors and subcontractors.

Prosecutors have gathered both the firm’s and the plaintiffs’ observations and will assess whether there are grounds to investigate the matter further.

The prosecutor’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Bloomberg News.

TotalEnergies hopes to resume building the LNG development by the middle of this year, after the attack prompted the company to declare force majeure on the project. It’s one of Africa’s biggest private investments and has the potential to transform the economy of one of the world’s poorest nations.

Recommended for you

Tags