Renergen celebrates $500mn DFC nibble

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Renergen celebrates $500mn DFC nibble

Renergen has signed an initial agreement with US International Development Finance Corp. (DFC) for a loan of up to $500 million.
By Ed Reed
06/06/2022, 10:24 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by RenergenPeople stand around a tree with infrastructure behind
Picture shows; Tree work at Renergen's site. Virginia, South Africa. Supplied by Renergen Date; 21/09/2021

Renergen has signed an initial agreement with US International Development Finance Corp. (DFC) for a loan of up to $500 million.

The debt would be aimed at financing the development of phase 2 operations at Renergen’s Virginia helium and natural gas project.

A number of organisations have expressed interest in supporting Phase 2, Renergen said. The total amount now interested in the project is more than $700mn, more than the company requires.

“We find ourselves in a very strong position as we embark on turning on the Virginia Gas Project plant in the coming weeks,” said Renergen CEO Stefano Marani.

The company “now has the ability to sculpt terms to suit our financing requirement. We are in the process of optimising Phase 2 operations as part of the ongoing due diligence process and are aiming to achieve a target of up to 65% debt funding, the balance equity, on the Phase 2 project capital amount.”

The amount of debt available to Renergen “will significantly reduce the amount of equity needed”, he said. This will also ensure there is “sufficient head room to meet financial covenants”.

DFC provided $40mn for the first phase of operations. It has now finished preliminary screening for the second phase.

Renergen and the US lender will carry out more on the project. This may include on-site due diligence once it has commissioned the first phase.

Helium pressures

DFC paid out the first tranche of its $40mn support to Renergen in November 2019. The agency’s then CEO Adam Boehler said the Virginia project would “support sustainable economic growth and foster regional stability”.

The US removed helium from its list of critical minerals in late 2021. US helium production is falling. Qatar and Russia will dominate future supply.

Renergen’s Virginia project is expected to increase the global supply of helium by 8%.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts