The Crown Estate has doubled its funding commitment for a research programme aimed at supporting offshore wind growth alongside marine conservation.

The land and seabed manager has committed a further £25 million into its Offshore Wind Evidence and Change Programme, taking its total investment intent to £50m.

The boost follows the launch of the UK Government’s British Energy Security Strategy – which raised ambitions for offshore wind generation to achieve up to 50GW by 2030 alongside commitments to environmental restoration.

The additional funding will be used to deliver research and data projects that support the acceleration of offshore wind deployment, including projects that address priority bird, marine mammal and seabed habitat research gaps identified in the first year of the programme.

Crown Estate said it would also put “a renewed focus” on floating offshore wind and cable infrastructure projects.

In response to the Energy Security Strategy, it said it would look to support the work of the new Marine Recovery Fund and its implementation of nature-based design standards.

There are currently 23 projects in the portfolio, representing £33m of funding. £22million has been sourced from Crown Estate’s core investment fund, and £11m raised through co-funding or in-kind contributions.

Crown Estate said these will be delivered in partnership with the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), and the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), and representatives from Scottish, Welsh and Northern Ireland government bodies, as well as regulators, NGOs and industry.

Chief executive Dan Labbad said: “By doubling our investment in the Offshore Wind and Evidence programme, we can continue to provide world-class data and evidence to support both government and the industry in making the best decisions to unlock the pathway to net zero, in harmony with healthy, biodiverse seas.”

Energy Minister Greg Hands added: “Delivering clean, affordable and homegrown energy is an urgent priority for this government as we made clear in the British Energy Security Strategy. This investment will help support that, boosting our status as an offshore wind superpower while protecting our iconic island coastline.”