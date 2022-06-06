Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Crown Estate doubles funding for marine and offshore wind programme to £50m

The Crown Estate has doubled its funding commitment for a research programme aimed at supporting offshore wind growth alongside marine conservation.
By Andrew Dykes
06/06/2022, 11:15 am
© Supplied by Peter Devlintransmission cable NnG
A cable being installed for the NnG offshore wind farm.

The land and seabed manager has committed a further £25 million into its Offshore Wind Evidence and Change Programme, taking its total investment intent to £50m.

The boost follows the launch of the UK Government’s British Energy Security Strategy – which raised ambitions for offshore wind generation to achieve up to 50GW by 2030 alongside commitments to environmental restoration.

The additional funding will be used to deliver research and data projects that support the acceleration of offshore wind deployment, including projects that address priority bird, marine mammal and seabed habitat research gaps identified in the first year of the programme.

Crown Estate said it would also put “a renewed focus” on floating offshore wind and cable infrastructure projects.

In response to the Energy Security Strategy, it said it would look to support the work of the new Marine Recovery Fund and its implementation of nature-based design standards.

There are currently 23 projects in the portfolio, representing £33m of funding. £22million has been sourced from Crown Estate’s core investment fund, and £11m raised through co-funding or in-kind contributions.

Crown Estate said these will be delivered in partnership with the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), and the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), and representatives from Scottish, Welsh and Northern Ireland government bodies, as well as regulators, NGOs and industry.

Chief executive Dan Labbad said: “By doubling our investment in the Offshore Wind and Evidence programme, we can continue to provide world-class data and evidence to support both government and the industry in making the best decisions to unlock the pathway to net zero, in harmony with healthy, biodiverse seas.”

Energy Minister Greg Hands added: “Delivering clean, affordable and homegrown energy is an urgent priority for this government as we made clear in the British Energy Security Strategy. This investment will help support that, boosting our status as an offshore wind superpower while protecting our iconic island coastline.”

