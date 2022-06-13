TotalEnergies commits $850mn to Angola add-on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

TotalEnergies commits $850mn to Angola add-on

TotalEnergies and its partners on Angola’s Block 17 have taken the final investment decision (FID) on the $850 million CLOV Phase 3 development.
By Ed Reed
13/06/2022, 9:40 am
© Supplied by TotalEnergiesA worker walks along on an FPSO
Picture shows; A worker on the CLOV FPSO. Angola. Supplied by TotalEnergies Date; Unknown

The Agência Nacional de Petróleo, Gás e Biocombustíveis (ANPG) announced Total’s decision, saying the phase should begin producing in 2024. Target production is 30,000 barrels per day.

CLOV Phase 3 will see five new wells drilled, in water depths between 1,100 and 1,400 metres.

Total is the operator with a 38% stake. Also involved are Equinor with 22.16%, ExxonMobil with 19%, BP 15.84% and Sonangol P&P 5%.

It will involve 2mn hours of work, of which 1.5mn will be carried out in Angola. The regulator said this would be in the Sonamet shipyard, in Lobito, and the Sonils logistics base, in Luanda.

ANPG chairman Paulino Jerónimo said the FID would help Angola maintain production “as well as optimising existing facilities and resources. It is, therefore, another achievement, the result of the intense and continued work between [ANPG] and its partners in the sector.”

Cost control

ANPG said the operator would use standardised subsea equipment, which will cut costs by 20% and time to production.

“This development will maximise the use of the existing CLOV infrastructure,” said Total’s Olivier Jouny. This will allow the company to “produce oil at lower costs and with less carbon emissions into the atmosphere, in line with TotalEnergies’ strategy”.

Jerónimo said standardised subsea equipment “may generate opportunities to maintain production in other FPSOs”.

The CLOV development covers the Cravo, Lirio, Orquidea and Violeta fields.

The partners on Block 17 struck a deal with ANPG in late 2019 to extend production licences on Block 17 to 2045. Under the agreement, Sonangol obtained a 5% stake and will receive another 5% in 2036.

Total launched three satellite developments on Block 17 in 2018: Zinia Phase 2, CLOV Phase 2 and Dalia Phase 3. The Zinia and CLOV phases began producing in 2021.

The company is also planning to drill two exploration wells on the block in 2022-23.

