Subsea 7 revises financial guidance on offshore wind woes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind

Subsea 7 revises financial guidance on offshore wind woes

Subsea 7 (OSLO: SUBC) has revised its full year financial guidance on issues with its renewables division.
By Hamish Penman
13/06/2022, 10:24 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by Subsea 7Subsea 7 revises financial guidance on offshore wind woes

Subsea 7 (OSLO: SUBC) has revised its full year financial guidance on issues with its renewables division.

In an update, the energy services giant said Seaway 7 has announced provisions against the delivery of offshore wind projects due to increased costs, spurred by weather delays and mechanical faults.

Combined with existing problems at the Formosa 2 scheme, off Taiwan, Subsea 7 is forecasting an impact on its adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda).

A specific figure was not given, but it is expected to be “broadly in line” with 2021.

Subsea 7 said: “Subsea 7 today updated its Adjusted EBITDA guidance for the full year 2022.

“Seaway 7 announced today provisions against the results of project execution of offshore windfarm installations due to increased costs relating to weather delays and mechanical breakdowns.

“This, together with an increase in the existing provision on the Formosa 2 project2, including the effects of Covid-19, will impact Subsea 7’s Adjusted EBITDA for 2022, which is still expected to be broadly in line with 2021.”

It was recently announced that Subsea 7 had bagged a “very large” contract for work on the Seagreen 1A offshore wind project, off the coast of Angus.

Seaway 7 has been picked as a preferred, meaning it will be responsible for providing the full engineering, fabrication, transport and installation of the scheme’s 36 foundations.

It may also be responsible for transporting and installing the offshore substation, and the procurement and installation of inner-array cables.

Execution of the project – due to get underway in 2023, with offshore work commencing in late 2024 – will be led from Seaway 7’s Aberdeen office.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts