NOC warns of Sirte closure, linked power problems

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

NOC warns of Sirte closure, linked power problems

Libya’s National Oil Corp. (NOC) has warned that it may call force majeure on its Gulf of Sirte loadings within the next 72 hours.
By Ed Reed
27/06/2022, 3:06 pm Updated: 27/06/2022, 3:07 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
Libya's NOC has brought in KPMG to work on its digital transformation, while also holding talks on new opportunities with the UK.
NOC chairman Mustafa Sanalla in talks with UK trade envoy Damian Moore

Libya’s National Oil Corp. (NOC) has warned that it may call force majeure on its Gulf of Sirte loadings within the next 72 hours.

Chairman Mustafa Sanalla said this would happen unless “production and shipping” at the Sirte ports resumed. “We call on all parties to be wise, give priority to the interest of the country, allow oil to flow and not to be dragged behind calls for escalation, and we urge adherence to Libya’s sovereignty.”

Power plants, desalination and other strategic facilities depend on continued oil production, the chairman said. This stems partly from oil swaps for fuel, a move that became necessary as the “Central Bank of Libya [CBL] and the Ministry of Finance stopped feeding the hydrocarbon account six months ago”, Sanalla said.

Oil exports have fallen, he continued. “We cannot meet the demand for fuel in the coming weeks”, he said, with no funds available for General Electricity Company of Libya (GECOL) to buy liquid fuel.

Political pressures

Political opposition in Tripoli, Sanalla said, compounded the local pressures in Sirte. Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh appeared to endorse a proposal to reorganise NOC’s board, last week. Such a move would call into question Sanalla’s future.

“The government is responsible for the sovereignty of its institutions,” the chairman said. There should be no tolerance for “any individual, minister or anyone who politicises the oil sector or uses it as a tool for any negotiations, bargaining or settlements”.

Libyan stability, he continued, stems from the management of its resources. Sanalla welcomed commitments from abroad supporting transparency in the resource sector.

Sanalla has clashed repeatedly with Minister of Oil Mohamed Oun. The minister, last week, appeared to have won Dbeibeh over in his calls for a reorganisation at NOC.

Most recently, Oun has alleged that Sanalla has withheld daily reports on oil and gas production.

Sanalla has been busy in meeting various factions.

Last week he held talks with Deputy Prime Minister Ramadan Abu Janah, along with a delegation from northwest region Zintan. On June 26, Sanalla met representatives from the eastern tribes.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts