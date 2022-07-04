Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wave & Tidal / UK

Orbital Marine Power raises cash to finance operation of world’s most powerful tidal turbine

Orkney green energy firm Orbital Marine Power has secured cash to finance the ongoing operation of O2, its flagship floating tidal turbine.
By Hamish Penman
04/07/2022, 10:21 am
© Supplied by Orbital Marine PowerOrbital tidal turbine

The Scottish National Investment Bank and numerous other individuals have invested money into the scheme through the Abundance Investment platform.

Debt will be serviced by the long-term sale of electricity from O2, forecast at around 100 gigawatt hours (GWh) of clean energy over its lifespan.

The first part of the funding is a £4 million investment from the Scottish National Investment Bank, hailed as an “institutional vote of confidence”.

And there is scope for “this relationship to deliver further” as Orbital, which also has a base in Edinburgh, develops and delivers more “multi-device projects” across the UK.

The second element of the round is a £4m 12-year debenture offer, which has been funded by over a thousand individuals from Abundance Investment.

It helps to refinance a construction loan raised through Abundance in 2019, the platform’s largest single raise of this type.

The latest funding, described as a “milestone”, follows equity investment secured from TechnipFMC late last year.

The energy services company also became a shareholder in Orbital.

Andrew Scott, chief executive of Orbital, said: “Completing operational finance for the first O2 is a significant moment for Orbital. Closing this funding demonstrates strong institutional and public support for the company, our proven technology and our pioneering approach to tidal stream power.

“Tidal stream energy has a vital role to play in delivering clean, predictable energy as a complementary part of the broader clean energy transition. Following today’s announcement, Orbital is well-placed to continue developing further projects, benefiting our wide-reaching UK supply chain.”

In July last year, Orbital announced that O2, the most powerful tidal power turbine in the world, had started generating electricity via the grid in Orkney.

The two mega-watt unit is expected to operate in the waters of the Fall of Warness over the next 15 years.

Orbital said the project is the result of “leading product development in the UK”, with 80% of the turbine delivered by domestic suppliers.

Mark Munro, executive director, Scottish National Investment Bank, said: “The Bank’s investment in Orbital aligns with our mission to support home-grown innovation and the just energy transition. The company’s unique and scalable approach to tidal stream energy has an important role to play in the journey towards net zero, and its focus on a domestic supply chain and strong Orkney heritage also has significant potential to benefit Scotland more broadly.”

Bruce Davis, joint managing director, Abundance Investment, said: “Our investors are proud to have mobilised their money to support Orbital Marine Power in their quest to make tidal stream energy a key pillar of the UK energy sustainability and security. From its origins as a world beating record crowdfunding investment we look forward to helping to finance a future world beating industry.”

