Vaalco adds two wells to drilling plans off Gabon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Vaalco adds two wells to drilling plans off Gabon

Following success, Vaalco Energy has elected to keep its Borr Drilling rig for another two wells offshore Gabon.
By Ed Reed
07/07/2022, 11:58 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by VaalcoBig platform at dock against sky
Picture shows; Vaalco's Etame infrastructure. Gabon. Supplied by Vaalco Date; Unknown

Following success, Vaalco Energy has elected to keep its Borr Drilling rig for another two wells offshore Gabon.

The Norve rig will drill two more wells for Vaalco. The operator said these would be the Ebouri 6H development well, in the Gamba formation, and a Northeast Avouma near-field exploration well. If the second is successful, the company could tie it into the Avouma platform.

Borr expects Vaalco to keep the Norve rig until August. It will then go to BW Energy, staying in Gabon, from October to May 2023.

Vaalco has just completed the South Tchibala 1HB-ST. The rig is now on its way to the SEENT platform to drill the last of the original wells, the ETBNM 2H-ST.

The South Tchibala well will add new reserves, Vaalco said, predicting it would give a stabilised flow within seven days. The well also found a second sand, the Dentale D9, with additional potential.

Head shot of man with red tie © Supplied by Vaalco
Picture shows; George Maxwell, Vaalco CEO. Supplied by Vaalco Date; Unknown

Vaalco CEO George Maxwell welcomed results from the well.

“The continued success of our 2021/22 drilling campaign, coupled with a strong pricing environment and financial efficiencies of keeping the rig on location has enabled us to extend the current four-well programme by an additional two wells,” he said.

Switch over

In an effort to control costs, Vaalco is in the process of switching out offshore equipment. The company is moving from an FPSO to an FSO, named the Teli, previously the Cap Diamant. The FSO is due to leave Bahrain on July 7 and arrive in Gabon in early August.

Subsea work is under way, with DOF Skandi Constructor to arrive in Gabon late this month. It will reconfigure existing lines and install new lines.

Final hookup and commissioning for the Teli is due in the third quarter.

Maxwell said the replacement and reconfiguration work was on track. “These activities are expected to save approximately $20-25 million gross per year in operational costs through 2030 resulting in rapid payback and a material impact on production margins and free cash flow going forward,” he said.

Vaalco reiterated its production guidance for 2022 at 9,500-10,500 barrels per day, despite a slight fall in the second quarter to 9,200-9,300 bpd.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts