Yinson wins BP option for FPSO deployment in Angola

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Yinson wins BP option for FPSO deployment in Angola

BP has signed an exclusive option with Yinson for an FSPO to work on the proposed PAJ project, in Angola’s Block 31.
By Ed Reed
28/07/2022, 11:50 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by BPDrillship in grey seas
Picture shows; The DS-12, drilling the Platina wells in October 2020. Angola. Supplied by BP Date; Unknown

BP has signed an exclusive option with Yinson for an FSPO to work on the proposed PAJ project, in Angola’s Block 31.

BP Exploration Angola, the operator of the block, has reserved the FPSO Nganhurra. It will work on the proposed 10-well project, which covers the Palas, Astrea and Juno fields.

Yinson will reserve the FPSO for BP until the end of 2022, with an option to extend until June 23, 2023.

During this period, the companies will negotiate a contract to convert, operate, maintain and lease the FPSO.

The lease and operate contract, which should run for 10 years, is expected to begin at the end of 2024. This is subject to BP reaching a final investment decision (FID) on PAJ. BP is due to combine its Angolan operations with Eni in the second half of this year.

Redeployment options

Yinson CEO Flemming Grønnegaard said the deal confirmed the company’s position as “preferred contractor in executing FPSO redeployment projects, which have significant capex and schedule advantages, for established oil & gas players such as bp”.

The official noted Yinson had recently carried out two redeployment projects, on the FPSO Abigail-Joseph and FPSO Helang. It is also working on a redeployment plan for FPSO Atlanta.

“We are confident that our track record, technical knowledge and experience in this industry will support and fulfil BP’s business needs,” Grønnegaard said.

Yinson has an exclusive option to buy the FPSO Nganhurra until June 30, 2023. The vessel has production capacity of 100,000 barrels per day. Samsung built the FPSO in 2006.

The FPSO was deployed on Australia’s Enfield field until autumn 2018. It is now laid up outside Labuan, in Malaysia.

Woodside Energy, in 2018, said the 270 metre-long double-hulled FPSO would be laid up. The Australian company said its “condition makes it too good for the scrap yard”.

Heerema Marine Contractors, on July 25, said it had won decommissioning work for the Nganhurra riser turret mooring (RTM), which is still on the Enfield field.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts