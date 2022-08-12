Island Innovator heads south for Gazania work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Island Innovator heads south for Gazania work

The Island Innovator rig is on its way to South Africa, where it should begin drilling the Gazania-1 well by the end of September.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
12/08/2022, 7:42 am Updated: 12/08/2022, 7:43 am
Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas reported the rig, owned by Island Drilling, mobilised today. Drilling should take 25 days and the partners then plan to test the well, before sealing and plugging. They also have approval to drill a sidetrack.

Following Gazania, the Island Innovator will head to Mauritania for decommissioning work.

The Gazania-1 well is targeting a 300 million barrel light oil resource, in Block 2B. Eco has a 50% stake in the block and is operator, while Africa Energy has 27.5%, Panoro Energy 12.5% and Crown Energy 10%.

“We are excited to get underway with our drilling campaign at Block 2B in the Orange Basin offshore South Africa,” said Eco COO Colin Kinley. “A successful outcome at the Gazania-1 well has the potential to be transformational for Eco and our JV partners.”

Africa Energy reported its second quarter results yesterday. President and CEO Garrett Soden said the Gazania well “is seven kilometers up-dip from an existing oil discovery and therefore has a high chance of success with material upside for our shareholders”.

The company said the Gazania well is targeting two prospects, with the sidetrack on a third.

Africa Energy, part of the Lundin Group, is also participating in Block 11B/12B, where two major discoveries have been made.

The partners intend to submit an application for a production right by September this year, the company said. The aim would be to install an early production system (EPS) on the Luiperd discovery. This would export gas to Mossel Bay, where there is a gas-to-liquids (GTL) plant.

Namibia

Eco also reported that it had signed joint operating agreements (JOAs) with Namibia’s Namcor for the company’s four licences. These are PEL 97, 98, 99 and 100.

“We are also pleased to have signed JOA’s with NAMCOR in relation to the PEL’s we operate offshore Namibia. With all of the recent operational success we have seen recently in Namibia, we are excited to be one of the largest offshore licence holders in the region and look forward to working with NAMCOR to generate value for the benefit of all,” Kinley said.

