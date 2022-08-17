Libya reaches 1.2mn bpd, with longer-term goal ahead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Libya reaches 1.2mn bpd, with longer-term goal ahead

Libya reached production of 1.211 million barrels per day as of August 16, a near doubling from reported volumes in July.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
17/08/2022, 2:52 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Photographer: ABDULLAH DOMA/AFPA general view shows an oil facility in the northern oil rich Libyan town of al-Buraqah on January 12, 2017. Photographer: Abdullah Doma/AFP via Getty Images
A general view shows an oil facility in the northern oil rich Libyan town of al-Buraqah on January 12, 2017. Photographer: Abdullah Doma/AFP via Getty Images

Libya reached production of 1.211 million barrels per day as of August 16, a near doubling from reported volumes in July.

National Oil Corp. (NOC) said today that oil production had increased.

Libya has not reported volumes to OPEC since the first quarter of the year. However, secondary sources have put the North African state as producing 621,000 bpd in July, a decline of 23,000 bpd from June.

NOC chairman Farhat Bengdara, speaking on August 11, said the plan was to reach 2mn bpd within three to five years.

Following Bengdara’s appointment in July, many of the political challenges that had proved challenging for oil supplies were resolved.

Libya reached a peak of around 1.7mn bpd before the 2011 civil war. Since then, ageing infrastructure and an uncertain security outlook has reduced production.

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) calculate Libya’s current capacity at 1.3mn bpd.

For production to rise to the targeted 2mn bpd, Libya will need to convince major companies to return and commit to large field developments.

Among such projects are TotalEnergies’ North Gialo field, which may produce 100,000 bpd, and NC 98.

In addition to improving oil supplies, NOC has also made progress with gas supplies. Local consumption is up and the Libyan Fertiliser Co. (Lifeco) has resumed production of ammonia and urea.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts