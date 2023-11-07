Sonatrach, OMV plan out Libya exploration return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Sonatrach, OMV plan out Libya exploration return

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
07/11/2023, 2:53 pm Updated: 07/11/2023, 2:54 pm
© Supplied by NOCAerial shot of desert with buildings and drilling activity
Picture shows; The Tahara field. Tahara, Libya. Supplied by NOC Date; 21/02/2022

Sonatrach has signalled it will return to work in Libya, while OMV is planning its own exploration efforts in 2024.

Sonatrach chairman Rachid Hachichi visited Tripoli today for talks with National Oil Corp. (NOC). The Algerian company said this was part of its plans to resume its contractual obligations in the Ghadames Basin. Sonatrach holds Blocks 065 and 96/95.

The company has officially lifted its force majeure declaration on its operations in Libya. NOC chairman Farhat Bengdara held talks with newly appointed Hachichi. Bengdara welcomed Sonatrach back to the country and talked of his desire to promote a bilateral partnership.

The statement said the two sides would work together for Sonatrach to resume work in Libya. The two companies will hold technical meetings on November 8.

Bengdara and Hachichi talked by telephone on October 30.

Sonatrach is opening an office in Libya in order to oversee its local operations.

OMV exploration

NOC has also recently announced that Austria’s OMV would return to work. A comment from the Austrian company confirmed it was planning to “resume operated exploration drilling activities in the Sirte Basin in Libya during 2024”.

OMV had held its licence under force majeure until September this year. It declared the contractual stoppage in 2014.

Bengdara called for international companies to lift their force majeure declarations in December 2022. Eni revoked its force majeure declaration in August, on the offshore A and B onshore areas, and the offshore C.

According to local reports, NOC plans to sign a licence for the NC7 area, in the Ghadames Basin, on November 8. Africa Intelligence, earlier this year, reported Eni, TotalEnergies and Adnoc were in the running for the area.

Libya is now producing 1.218 million barrels per day of crude, with 53,000 bpd of condensate. The World Bank has said that improving security in the North African state could help it double oil production by 2025.

