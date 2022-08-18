Aker suggests Lukoil exit to resolve Ghana’s Pecan pickle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Aker suggests Lukoil exit to resolve Ghana’s Pecan pickle

Aker Energy has six weeks to submit a plan of development for its Pecan project, offshore Ghana, while facing challenges over Russian Lukoil's involvement.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
18/08/2022, 11:41 am Updated: 18/08/2022, 11:42 am
Aker (OSLO:AKER) CEO Øyvind Eriksen has suggested Lukoil (MOEX:LKOH) sell out from the shared Ghana block in order to allow the project to go ahead.

The company’s Aker Energy subsidiary is working on the Deepwater Tano/Cape Three Points (DWT/CTP) licence offshore Ghana. It has a front-end engineering and design (FEED) study completed on the Pecan development. It also has a revised plan of development, it said in its results presentation.

Russia’s Lukoil has a 38% stake in DWT/CTP.

Aker said that as a “consequence of the uncertainties arising” from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the plan will not be submitted until the “challenges have been resolved”.

Lukoil is sanctioned by the US government over Russia’s invasion. However, Aker said, these restrictions do not apply to the Ghanaian project because the work began before January 29, 2018.

“Aker Energy will comply with all Norwegian and international sanctions applicable for Aker Energy and the DWT/CTP block in Ghana,” it said.

Eriksen told Reuters the company was in dialogue with Lukoil and the Ghanaian authorities “about possible solutions”. The executive went on to tell Reuters that one option would be for Lukoil to sell out of the project.

Ghana approved the extension in July.

Sanctions clock

Norway has set out restrictions on the provision of services in the oil industry as a result of the invasion of Ukraine, but most of these seem to focus on operations in Russia.

Aker Energy has until September 30 this year to submit the new plan.

Aker has a 50.8% stake in Aker Energy. Kjell Inge Røkke’s TRG owns the remaining 49.2%.

Lukoil’s chairman Vagit Alekperov stepped down in April this year as he was named in various sanctions. Alekperov said he had taken the decision in order to prevent sanctions from interfering with Lukoil’s activities.

While Aker Energy has cited concerns over Lukoil’s presence in the block, development has been slow moving. The Norwegian company’s first plan for DWT/CTP, in early 2019, had covered all the block’s resources. This concept met resistance from Ghana for its overly ambitious scope.

Other companies continue to be open to working with Lukoil. Eni announced floating LNG plans in Congo Brazzaville recently with a focus on Marine XII, where Lukoil has a 25% stake.

