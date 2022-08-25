Shell, Exxon, others to end billion dollar Nigerian lawsuits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Shell, Exxon, others to end billion dollar Nigerian lawsuits

Shell, ExxonMobil, Chevron and Equinor plan to withdraw multibillion-dollar lawsuits against Nigeria’s state energy company after finalizing new terms for deep-water oil production in Africa’s largest crude producer.
By Bloomberg
25/08/2022, 12:58 pm
© Supplied by ShellWorker in orange overalls checks equipment on FPSO
Shell Engineer carries out regular checks on board the Bonga Floating, Production, Storage and Offloading facility (FPSO). It lies in deep water, Gulf of Guinea, Nigeria, 2015

Shell, ExxonMobil, Chevron and Equinor plan to withdraw multibillion-dollar lawsuits against Nigeria’s state energy company after finalizing new terms for deep-water oil production in Africa’s largest crude producer.

In letters to two New York federal judges on August 22, the oil majors said they had agreed to settle with the Nigerian National Petroleum Co. (NNPC) and will terminate ongoing litigation once the new arrangements take effect.

The move came 10 days after the firms renewed leases with the Nigerian government and production-sharing contracts with the NNPC for the permits at the heart of long-running disputes over the allocation of crude.

Equinor and Chevron filed a suit in the US four years ago asking a court to enforce a $1.1 billion award issued by an arbitration tribunal against the NNPC in 2015. Shell and Exxon initiated similar proceedings in New York in 2014 over a $1.8 billion arbitration award.

Both penalties followed allegations by the majors that the NNPC took crude beyond its entitlement under contracts signed in 1993 that were designed to incentivise the companies to develop deep offshore blocks.

Lawyers for Equinor and Chevron asked the judge to suspend the case until the end of October “to allow sufficient time for the conditions to be satisfied and for the settlement agreement to become effective.”

Once that happens, the companies “expect to withdraw this action,” the letter said. Exxon and Shell anticipate being able to do the same after 60 days, they said in a separate letter.

The extension of Equinor’s license on Aug. 12 “was an important milestone” that “secures continued production and cash flow,” a spokesman said by email.

“All outstanding disputes in Nigeria have also been resolved” as part of the renewal agreement, he said.

Shell and Chevron declined to comment while Exxon and the NNPC didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts