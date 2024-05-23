John Hess personally calls investors to support Chevron deal before vote

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Americas

John Hess personally calls investors to support Chevron deal before vote

By Bloomberg
23/05/2024, 7:31 am
© BloombergJohn Hess, chief executive officer of Hess Corp., left, and Mike Wirth, chairman and chief executive officer of Chevron Corp., during a Bloomberg Television interview in New York, US, on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023. Chevron Corp. agreed to buy Hess Corp. for $53 billion, a deal aimed at boosting production growth as the US oil industry bets on an enduring future for fossil fuels.
John Hess, the boss of the oil company that bears his family name, is talking to directly with shareholders in a last-ditch effort to ensure enough support for a $53 billion takeover by Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX), according to people familiar with the matter.

The Hess Corp. (NYSE:HSE) chief executive officer is telling investors he got the best deal possible and that Chevron could walk away if the takeover doesn’t get voted through at a May 28 shareholder meeting, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the discussions are private.

When the transaction was announced in October, it appeared to be the capstone of John Hess’s career. The sale of the oil producer founded by his father, Leon Hess, 90 years earlier would see the company’s prized position in Guyana’s fast-growing oil industry passed to Chevron. In return, the Hess family would get about $5 billion in Chevron stock, and John Hess would join the oil giant’s board.

However, doubts about the transaction emerged earlier this year after Exxon (NYSE:XOM) moved to assert what it says are rights of first refusal over Hess Corp.”s 30% stake in Guyana’s Stabroek oil field. The dispute between Exxon and Chevron has now moved to arbitration.

Events took a further bad turn for Hess Corp. and Chevron earlier this month after proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. recommended investors abstain from voting for the deal and back a motion to delay the vote.

Chevron strikes end © Supplied by Shutterstock
Chevron sign.

The transaction had only a “modest” premium and uncertainty over the outcome of the arbitration case creates a “risk of a potentially broken deal without any compensation,” ISS said. Hess Corp. shareholders won’t receive any Chevron dividends until the arbitration case ends, which Exxon’s CEO has said could be next year.

Hess Corp. didn’t immediately comment. “We look forward to Hess obtaining a successful shareholder vote and completing the transaction on the terms of our merger agreement,” a Chevron spokesperson said.

Several large investors including HBK Capital Management and D.E. Shaw & Co. have said they agree with ISS’s advice. Glass Lewis & Co., another proxy adviser, has recommended investors support what it calls a “sound and reasonable” deal.

John Hess, 70, is telling investors the vote is still going ahead as planned next week and that he has full confidence in Chevron prevailing in its arbitration case, the people said. Hess contends that the deal’s long-term value outweighs concerns that the dispute will deprive investors of Chevron dividends for multiple quarters, they said.

The takeover has also yet to be approved by by the Federal Trade Commission.

Hess Corp.’s non-operated stake in the Guyana oil field is the main reason Chevron wants to buy the company, making the outcome of the arbitration crucial to the deal. Stabroek is the world’s largest crude discovery of the past decade. Exxon owns 45% of the site and is the operator. Chevron has said it would walk away were it to lose the arbitration.

