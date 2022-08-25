Yemen oil appeal inches closer to $80mn target

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Middle East / Rigs & Vessels

Yemen oil appeal inches closer to $80mn target

The appeal to raise $80 million to prevent an oil slick disaster off Yemen has come a little closer following a $1.2mn donation from HSA Group.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
25/08/2022, 2:05 pm
© Supplied by United Nations / DavA decaying red and blue ship
Picture shows; The FSO Safer. Yemen. Supplied by United Nations / David Gressly Date; Unknown

The company, Yemen’s largest, is the first private organisation to donate to the United Nations appeal, it said.

HSA said the UN had now received $64mn in pledges from governments. It needs less than $16mn to launch the first phase of the FSO Safer project.

The first phase involves the extraction of the roughly 1 million barrels of crude that remains in the FSO Safer’s tanks.

Maintenance on the vessel has been neglected since 2015. The FSO has become a pawn in the Yemen conflict, with the Houthi rebels having obstructed efforts to tackle the problem.

HSA warned the vessel was deteriorating and “could disintegrate or explode at any time, with its oil cargo spilling into the Red Sea”.

Time is running out

Carrying out the work would be Boskalis, via its Smit unit. The UN has warned that delays would see weather risks increase.

An oil spill would see local problems for those in Yemen, but would also lead to disruption of shipping through the Red Sea. The cost to clean up a spill might be $20 billion, according to some estimates. However, the impact on disrupted logistics would be higher still.

“HSA has closely followed the campaign led by the UN and the generous donations pledged by the international community. Given that there remains a large funding shortfall, and time is running out, HSA believes that the private sector must step forward,” said the company’s managing director in Yemen Nabil Hayel Saeed Anam.

“We hope that this first donation from the private sector may serve to encourage other companies across the world to contribute to the UN’s response and avert this potentially catastrophic crisis.”

The UK pledged an initial sum of £4mn, increasing this to £6mn in July.

A second phase would require a further investment of $64mn.

