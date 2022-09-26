Invictus begins drilling major prospect in Zimbabwe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Invictus begins drilling major prospect in Zimbabwe

Australia’s Invictus Energy has begun drilling the Mukuyu-1 exploration well in Zimbabwe.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
26/09/2022, 7:31 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Invictus EnergyAerial view of drill site in arid conditions
Australia's Invictus Energy has begun drilling the Mukuyu-1 exploration well in Zimbabwe. Picture shows; Drilling the Mukuyu-1 well in Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe. Supplied by Invictus Energy Date; 24/09/2022

Australia’s Invictus Energy has begun drilling the Mukuyu-1 exploration well in Zimbabwe.

The company spudded the well on September 24, targeting a total depth of 3,500 metres. It said this should take around 50-60 days to complete.

Mukuyu is one of the largest exploration prospects to drill this year. Invictus has reported a prospective resource potential of 20 trillion cubic feet and 845 million barrels of gas condensate. This is equivalent to 4.3 billion barrels of oil equivalent on a gross mean unrisked basis.

Invictus managing director Scott Macmillan described the start of drilling as “an exciting and long-anticipated moment for Invictus and our shareholders”.

The company and partners have “methodically de-risked and matured the Mukuyu prospect and our Cabora Bassa acreage over the last several years and the commencement of our drilling campaign is a significant milestone.”

The well intends to test several stacked Triassic and younger sandstones in a 200 square km four-way dip closure. Invictus is using the Exalo 202 rig to drill the well.

“Mukuyu-1 is a world-class, basin opening well which, if successful, could be transformative for the company and Zimbabwe,” Macmillan said.

The company has signed two memorandums of understanding (MoUs) on potential gas sales with local customers in Zimbabwe.

The Australian minnow has an 80% stake in the Cabora Bassa project. Earlier this month Invictus signed up to expand its position in the basin.

After Mukuyu-1, Invictus will drill the Baobab-1 well. This second well will test an independent play on the basin margin. Work on the Baobab-1 will take around 30-40 days. Invictus has compared this second well to Ngamia, in Kenya.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts