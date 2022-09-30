Capterio flags Egypt for flare gas progress

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Capterio flags Egypt for flare gas progress

Egypt continues to be a major source of flaring – but has made progress in reducing this process and further gains should be relatively straightforward argues Capterio.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
30/09/2022, 3:19 pm
© Supplied by ApacheSunset with generators on each side of a sand road
Apache is scaling up drilling in Egypt but at the same time is working to tackle flaring, through a new gas-to-site power model. Picture shows; Generators at the Ptah field. Western Desert, Egypt. Supplied by Apache Date; Unknown

The North African country flares 2.1 billion cubic metres per year of gas, making it the 12th largest flarer in the world. While its flaring is relatively low compared to its neighbours, flaring intensity is twice the world average.

When combined with gas that may be vented or inefficiently burned, the consultant estimated that Egypt was losing 3.7 bcm.

Capterio reports that 90% of Egypt’s flaring is routine, in that it happens most days, but also that 75% of volumes are within 20 km of an existing gas pipeline. “These factors suggest that flaring in Egypt is a very fixable problem.”

The country has cut flaring by around 6% per year for the last six years.

Capterio noted projects in Egypt where gas was captured through new pipeline connections. It also pointed to operators using associated gas to power their own operations, as an alternative to consuming diesel.

The consultants said “many significant flare capture projects” could materially cut flaring within 9-18 months. Over three or four years, it believes various plans could reduce flaring by at least 50%.

Changing demand

Egypt will host the COP27 meeting in November. This, Capterio said, would provide the “perfect platform” to highlight Egypt’s progress and support other countries on a similar path.

European demand is mounting for non-Russian alternatives, while Egypt has curbed domestic power generation in order to export more. Securing additional Egyptian supplies would help both Cairo and Europe.

Europe declared gas to be a green fuel earlier this year. Capterio called for institutions such as the European Investment Bank (EIB) to invest into flare capture projects selectively. Such a move would improve energy security while also cutting the industry’s carbon.

“After all, flares will generally not be fixed without investment, and often it is the countries with the lowest cost of oil supply that will not only be producing oil for the longest, but also need the most flaring investment.”

